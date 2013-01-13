(Repeats story issued Jan. 12, no changes to text)
By Matthias Williams and Arup Roychoudhury
BADAUN, India/NEW DELHI Jan 12 In a village in
India's Uttar Pradesh state, a woman sits hunched on the ground
in a green shawl, visibly weak and shivering in the January
cold. She says she has not eaten for days, and neither have her
five young children.
She has never heard of Manmohan Singh, India's prime
minister, having never ventured further from her village than a
nearby market town, and ekes out a living working in potato
fields on other people's land.
Her eldest son left home when he was 11. He never returned,
and the woman thought he was dead. The first news she got of him
was when police from New Delhi turned up at her brick hut to say
he had been arrested for the gang rape and death of a student, a
crime whose brutality stunned India.
In an interview with Reuters, the mother of the juvenile,
the youngest of six members of the gang accused of the attack,
recalled the son who left home five or six years ago for the
bright lights, and seemed stunned by the accusation against him.
"Today, the infamy he earned is eating me up," his mother
said as villagers stood and stared. "I can't even sit with two
other people in the village because of the shame that my son has
brought to the family."
A 23-year-old physiotherapy student was beaten and raped on
a moving bus in the Indian capital on Dec. 16. She was left
bleeding on a highway and died two weeks later from internal
injuries.
The five men who have been charged with rape and murder are
all expected to plead not guilty. One says police tortured him.
The sixth member of the gang, the woman's son, is being
processed as a juvenile and has not been charged. He will be
tried separately.
Police have said they are conducting bone tests to determine
his age as they suspect he may be over 18 years old. Reuters is
withholding his name for this story.
The trial of the five men is due to start within weeks.
"BLACK MAGIC"
It is from a life of rural penury that the youth sought to
escape, one of about two million Indians who migrate to cities
every year, chasing an economic boom that has propelled India
for the past two decades but has trickled down slowly to its
poor.
Conversations with relatives, neighbours and police show the
extent to which the accused lived on the margins of the city's
emerging prosperity, holding menial jobs and living in a slum.
Their lives stand in contrast with that of the victim.
She was also from a humble background but funded her studies
by taking a job in one of the call centres that are a hallmark
of modern India's economy and have helped build an aspirational
new middle class.
According to his mother, the youth joined a group of other
village boys travelling to New Delhi, found work in a roadside
eatery and - for the first year - used to send 600 rupees ($11)
a month back to his family.
After he stopped sending money, his mother never heard from
him again. At first she thought he might have been forced into
bonded labour. Later, she presumed he was dead. A couple of
months before the rape, she consulted a Hindu holy man about her
son, whom she remembered as a good boy.
"The holy man told me that someone has practiced some black
magic on him, but that he would come back," she said.
Living on the breadline and with a husband who is mentally
ill, the mother works in fields with her daughters to feed her
family. Halfway through the conversation with Reuters, she
fainted, apparently from hunger, and had to be carried to bed.
About half of her village are landless labourers, and about
a quarter of all men migrate to cities in search of work,
according to farmer Vijay Pal.
"SING-SONG VOICE"
The details of the boy's life after he left his village are
patchy. Even his fellow accused did not know his real name and
called him by an assumed name, a senior police officer told
Reuters. Police described him as a "freelancer" at a Delhi bus
station, cleaning buses and running errands for drivers.
"He was a helper on buses who would solicit customers by
calling out to them in a sing-song tone," the officer said.
He was popular with the contractors who ran the bus services
and frequently changed jobs.
It was during this time that he met Ram Singh, the main
accused in the case, whom he had gone to meet on the day of the
attack in the hope of getting back money that Singh had borrowed
from him, police said.
The juvenile went to Singh's house to claim 8,000 rupees
($150) but Singh invited him to stay for food instead, according
to a police report. After the attack, police say they found the
juvenile's blood-stained clothes on Singh's roof.
In an interview with Reuters, the friend of the victim who
had accompanied her on the bus, and who was also beaten, said
the juvenile had beckoned the pair to board.
"There was a young boy who was standing at the door of the
bus and calling passengers in," the friend said by telephone.
"He had a light moustache, very sharp eyes and a very sweet
demeanour. He was thin and was calling out to people saying
'come sister, please sit'."
When they started assaulting the victim's friend, the
juvenile "was one of the first to attack me", he said.
Singh and three of the other accused lived in a poor pocket
in the otherwise largely middle-class Delhi neighbourhood of RK
Puram, whose wide streets and tree-lined boulevards contrast
with the dark lanes, communal taps and open sewers where Singh
lived.
Many of the people who live there are migrants, working as
electricians, auto-rickshaw drivers, day labourers, bus drivers,
mechanics and street vendors.
Singh was a bus driver, despite an accident in 2009 that
fractured his right arm so badly that doctors had to insert a
rod to support it. He appeared on a reality television show in a
compensation dispute with a bus owner, who in turn accused Singh
of "drunken, negligent and rash driving".
Singh's neighbours describe him as a heavy drinker with a
temper. One young woman said he used to get embroiled in violent
rows and a relative recalls a physical altercation with her
husband.
"I WILL MAKE IT BIG"
India's rapid growth over the past two decades, kickstarted
by a period of free-market economic reforms, accelerated the
process of urbanisation.
The world of the juvenile's mother is still one where carts
drawn by horses and bullocks ply the lanes, and dung cakes are
stacked in villages to be used as a fuel.
But in the cities, the old barriers of caste and gender are
being eroded as India prospers. It is in this world that Vinay
Sharma, another of the accused, wanted to make his mark, and
aspired to the kind of life that the victim was striving for.
Passionate about boxing and body-building, Sharma earned $55
a month as a helper in a gym and wanted to enrol on a
correspondence course, according to his mother and neighbours in
the slum where he lived.
"He always used to say 'I will make it big in life'," said
his mother, Champa Devi.
Like the juvenile and the victim, Sharma's family is
originally from Uttar Pradesh, a state of some 200 million
people where poverty is entrenched.
"When the police came around 4 or 4.30 in the evening, he
was at home", his mother said.
"I ran after him when they were taking him away. They would
not even tell me why. Even he kept insisting 'Ma, go back home,
nothing will happen to me. They are just taking me to ask some
questions. I will be back soon.' But that was the last I saw of
him."
(Additional reporting by Satarupa Bhattacharjya in NEW DELHI;
Sharat Pradhan and Mansi Thapliyal in BADAUN; Editing by John
Chalmers and Robert Birsel)