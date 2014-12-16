(Corrects poll finding in paragraph 7 to 91 percent.)
By Nita Bhalla
NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On a cold,
rainy Sunday night, two policemen in khaki uniforms and
fluorescent yellow jackets stand among commuters at a bus
shelter in the Indian capital, occasionally stepping out to stop
passing buses and climbing on board to conduct inspections.
A white police car halts to check in with the men stationed
at the bus stop. Some minutes after, two other constables walk
past on their night patrol which they say runs from 8 p.m. to 4
a.m. daily.
The security at this infamous bus stand in Delhi's Munirka
district is not surprising. It was here on Dec. 16, 2012 that a
23-year-old trainee physiotherapist boarded an unregistered bus
and was fatally gang raped in a case that led to nationwide
protests and forced authorities to tighten laws on sex crimes.
But two years on, police attention to this particular bus
stand remains an exception rather than a rule, say women
commuters and activists, as government pledges on everything
from better street lighting and public transport to more
policing remain unfulfilled.
"The cops at this bus stop have just been here for a few
days - maybe because the anniversary is coming. They were never
here before. I've never seen them at other bus stops at night,"
said 24-year-old student Meghlai Lama.
"I don't think much has changed. Whether I feel safer is not
even a question worth asking," said Lama, as she waited for a
bus to the same destination as the victim of the high-profile
crime two years ago.
A poll published by Hindustan Times newspaper on Tuesday,
the anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, said 91 percent of 2,557
women surveyed did not see any improvements in safety. The same
survey found 86 percent of respondents avoided going out alone
after dark.
Police and government officials argue that a host of
measures have been introduced to improve safety, but add that
violence against women is a far more deep-rooted problem which
cannot be solved in just two years.
"We have taken a whole range of steps to improve security
for women over the last two years," said Rajan Bhagat,
spokesperson for Delhi police. "It's not true to say nothing has
changed ... it is a long process."
FAST-TRACK COURTS, WOMEN'S HELPLINE
Indian girls and women face a barrage of threats ranging
from human trafficking and sexual violence to child marriage and
acid attacks, say experts, largely due to age-old patriarchal
attitudes that view women as having a lower status than men.
But it is New Delhi - with a burgeoning population of 16
million - which annually records the highest number of rapes
compared to other cities, earning it the unsavoury reputation of
"India's Rape Capital".
The city ranked as the fourth most dangerous for a woman to
take public transport in an October poll by the Thomson Reuters
Foundation. It was rated second-worst on safety at night and for
verbal harassment on transportation.
On average, 40 cases of crimes against women are registered
daily by Delhi police, including at least four cases of rape,
say government officials.
The bus gang rape case was seen as a watershed moment,
jolting usually apathetic, urban Indians onto the streets to
demand security for women, and throwing a global spotlight on
gender violence in the world's second-most populous country.
It pushed authorities to enact tougher laws allowing for
death sentences to be handed down to repeat rape offenders.
Voyeurism and stalking were criminalised and acid attacks and
human trafficking made specific offences.
Fast-track courts were also set up in the city to speedily
try gender crimes and GPS has been installed in over 6,300
buses.
"We've done a lot to improve the situation," said an
official from Delhi's transport department, who did not wish to
be named. "But there are many things which require resources,
and proper planning which we haven't been able to (do)."
Faced with criticism over apathy and insensitivity to crimes
against women, Delhi's 80,000-strong police force have also
attempted a revamp of sorts.
Police officials list 18 measures which include gender
sensitisation classes for officers and constables, women's help
desks in most police stations and a toll-free women's helpline
number that receives more than 250 calls daily. They also
conduct self-defence classes for school children and are putting
more female constables on the beat at night, they said.
But the most significant change has been the increased
conversation on violence against women in last two years, which
has emboldened victims to come forward and report crimes.
For instance, 13,230 cases of crime against women were
registered in Delhi this year up to Nov. 15, compared to 11,479
cases during the corresponding period in 2013.
UNSPENT FUNDS
The alleged rape of a 27-year-old woman in Delhi on Dec. 5
by a taxi driver licensed by popular U.S. online cab service
Uber is a pointed reminder that not enough is being done to
tackle the problem, say activists.
The taxi driver had been previously charged with sexual
offences including rape, exposing not only Uber's failure to
conduct background checks on drivers in India, but the absence
of government regulation on internet-based taxi services.
"We need more done in terms of making our public spaces
safer. Infrastructure like street better lighting, public
transport and last mile connectivity are essential," said
Kalpana Viswanath, co-founder of Safetipin, an app that helps
users by providing safety-related information.
There are still hundreds of unlit stretches, many metro
stations without autorickshaws or taxis outside at night and not
enough buses plying after the evening rush hour - safety gaps
that a $320 million fund named after the bus gang rape victim
was supposed to fill but hasn't.
"No one expects everything to be okay after two years." said
Kavita Krishnan, activist and secretary of the All India
Progressive Women's Association.
"But the easiest things the government could have done to
ensure the freedom of movement of women in the city, have been
not been done."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla, Editing by Lisa Anderson)