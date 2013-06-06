Schoolgirls pray to pay homage to a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, at a school in Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

DHARAMSALA, India Police arrested three men on Thursday accused of raping a 30-year-old American woman in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, in a case that has thrown fresh scrutiny on the high rate of sex crimes against women in the country.

The woman, who has not been identified, was picked up by three men in a truck on Monday night while hitch-hiking back to her guest house in Manali after spending an evening with friends, police said. She had been unable to find a taxi to take her home.

The suspects, who are all in their early twenties, are being interrogated by police and their truck has been seized, a police statement said.

The woman told police her attackers took her to an isolated area instead of driving to her hotel, and then raped her.

Reuters was not able to contact any of the suspects nor confirm whether they had been charged.

The case is another in a string of sexual crimes against women that has drawn national attention in a country where a rape is reported on average every 20 minutes.

The brutal gang rape of a 23-year-old woman on a bus on December 16 in New Delhi sparked a global outcry and brought thousands of people onto the streets of India in protest, demanding better policing to prevent sex crimes. The trainee physiotherapist later died from her injuries.

