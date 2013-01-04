NEW DELHI Jan 4 Police and passers-by left a gang-raped Indian student lying unclothed in the street for almost an hour, a male friend who was attacked with her said on Friday in his first public comments on the case that provoked an international outcry.

The 23-year-old student died in hospital two weeks after she was attacked on Dec. 16 in a private bus in New Delhi, a city dubbed India's 'rape capital'.

"We kept shouting at the police, please give us some clothes but they were busy deciding which police station our case should be registered at," the survivor told the Zee News network. (Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)