By Ross Colvin and Anurag Kotoky
| NEW DELHI, Sept 13
An Indian judge will announce
on Friday whether four men should hang for fatally raping a
young woman on a bus last December, in one of the biggest tests
in years of India's paradoxical attitude towards the death
penalty.
Indian judges hand down on average 130 death sentences every
year, but India has executed just three people in the past 17
years. Despite its apparent reluctance to carry out the
sentences, last year India voted against a U.N. draft resolution
calling for a global moratorium on executions.
In November, India ended what many human rights groups had
interpreted as an undeclared moratorium on capital punishment
when it executed a militant convicted for the 2008 militant
attack on Mumbai. Three months later, it hanged a man from the
Kashmir region for a 2001 militant attack on parliament.
"In the past year, India has made a full-scale retreat from
its previous principled rejection of the death penalty," said
Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director of Human Rights Watch.
She called for the complete abolition of the death penalty.
Prosecutors want the "harshest punishment" to be given to
bus cleaner Akshay Kumar Singh, gym instructor Vinay Sharma,
fruit-seller Pawan Gupta, and unemployed Mukesh Singh for the
murder of the woman to send a signal to society that such
attacks would not be tolerated.
Sex crimes are commonplace in India, and social commentators
say patriarchal attitudes towards women have not been diluted by
rapid economic growth.
Comments on social media websites and elsewhere suggest that
popular opinion is in favour of executing the men, although a
survey by CNN-IBN-The Hindu newspaper in July showed Indians
were divided on the merits of capital punishment.
The victim's parents have said their daughter's dying wish
was for her attackers to be "burned alive".
The four men were found guilty this week of luring the
23-year-old trainee physiotherapist onto a bus on Dec. 16,
raping and torturing her with a metal bar and then throwing her
naked and bleeding onto the road. She died two weeks later.
Defence counsel A.P. Singh urged Judge Yogesh Khanna to
ignore the clamour for the death penalty, which he said was a
"primitive and cold-blooded and simplistic" response.
"RAREST OF THE RARE"
If the men are sentenced to death, a potentially years-long
appeals process lies ahead. The case will go the High Court and
then the Supreme Court. If the courts confirm the sentences, the
final decision will lie with the president, who has the power to
grant clemency.
The death penalty should be imposed only in the "rarest of
rare" cases, according to a Supreme Court ruling in the early
1980s. But opponents, including former High Court judges, say
the reality is quite different.
Indian courts sentenced 1,455 prisoners to death between
2001 and 2011, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.
During the same period, sentences for 4,321 prisoners were
commuted to life imprisonment.
There are 477 people on death row. Many have been there for
years. Human rights groups have been alarmed, however, by the
vigour with which President Pranab Mukherjee, who was sworn into
office in July 2012, has acted in clearing the backlog of
clemency pleas. He has rejected 11, confirming the death penalty
for 17 people.
Retired Delhi High Court judge R.S. Sodhi attributes the
country's low execution rate to former Indian presidents being
"too soft", wary of any backlash from what he described as a
divided public.
Sodhi, who said he sentenced five people to death during his
time on the bench, now opposes the death penalty.
"A life sentence is the biggest sentence you can give.
Imagine rotting for the rest of your life in jail," he said.
It is a view echoed by some women's rights groups and legal
experts who oppose executing the physiotherapist's attackers.
Others invoke the Gandhian principle that "an eye for an eye
makes the whole world blind".
But top politicians, including interior minister Sushilkumar
Shinde, have said the death penalty is assured in the case. Such
comments have been seen by some as adding to pressure on the
court to make a populist ruling to satisfy the public outrage
over the attack.
"Public opinion and particularly media channels are adding
fuel to the fire. It is putting the judiciary on the back foot,"
said Colin Gonsalves, a lawyer who has appeared in the Supreme
Court and is founder director of the Human Rights Law Network.
(Additional reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Robert Birsel)