By Nita Bhalla
| NEW DELHI, April 21
NEW DELHI, April 21 Small groups of protesters
dodged police and tried to reach the homes of India's leaders in
the capital New Delhi on Sunday, in a third day of protests
after the alleged rape and torture of a five-year old girl.
Police say the child was abducted on April 15, kept in
captivity and raped by a neighbour near her north Delhi home.
The accused, who had fled, was brought back to the capital on
Saturday.
The girl, who suffered severe injuries, was slowly
recovering after surgery despite an infection, a doctor at the
hospital where she was being treated told reporters.
Public fury over the attack has echoed the response to the
gang rape of a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist on a bus on
December 16. She later died of her injuries.
That case ignited big protests and provoked national debate
about gender violence, putting the issue on the political agenda
in the nation of 1.2 billion people a year before elections.
Police briefly detained dozens of women protesters from the
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party who tried to reach the house
of Sonia Gandhi, the head of the ruling Congress party. Another
group was blocked trying to reach the prime minister's house.
Much of the protesters' anger was directed at police, after
allegations officers tried to bribe the family of the victim to
not file a case, and video footage showed an officer slapping a
woman demonstrator on Friday.
Protesters burnt an effigy of the city's police chief
outside the hospital where the girl was being treated, and
demanded his resignation, television images showed. Another
group shouted slogans outside police headquarters.
"Taxpayers' money is going towards their salaries, but they
are doing nothing to protect us. We don't trust the police --
they are corrupt and lazy," said Surendra Kumar 35, who was
protested outside the hospital.
Police invoked a law to stop protests near the heart of
government in central Delhi, but hundreds of students were still
on the streets near the heavily-guarded police headquarters at
nightfall.
New Delhi has the highest number of sex crimes among India's
major cities, with a rape reported on average every 18 hours,
according to police figures.
However, most sex crimes in India go unreported, many
offenders go unpunished, and justice is slow, according to
social activists, who say successive governments have done
little to ensure the safety of women and children.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Frank Jack
Daniel; Editing by Jason Webb)