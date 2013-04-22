NEW DELHI, April 22 Indian police arrested a
second man on Monday in connection with the rape and torture of
a five-year-old girl in New Delhi and parliament was adjourned
twice amid an uproar about the crime which has rekindled popular
fury at widespread sexual violence.
The anger echoes the response to the gang rape of a
23-year-old trainee physiotherapist on a bus on Dec. 16. She
later died of her injuries. Protesters are angry authorities
have failed to prevent more such crimes.
Police say the child was abducted on Monday last week and
kept in captivity by two men in the basement of the building
that she lived in with her family. Neighbours say they found her
two days later after hearing her cries.
Media reported several other attacks on children over the
weekend, including that of a nine-year old girl in the
north-eastern state of Assam, who had her throat slit after
being gang-raped, TV channels said.
A man was arrested at the weekend for the attack on the
five-year-old and is due to appear in a Delhi court this week.
The second suspect, in his early 20s, was arrested early on
Monday at a relative's house in the eastern state of Bihar on
information received from New Delhi, local police chief Rajeev
Mishra said.
"He was arrested about 1 a.m.," Mishra said. "...Delhi
police and local police made a combined effort to arrest him."
Brutal sex crimes are common in India, which has a
population of 1.2 billion. New Delhi has the highest number of
sex crimes among major cities, with a rape reported on average
every 18 hours, according to police figures.
But most such crimes go unreported and justice is slow,
according to social activists, who say successive governments
have done little to ensure the safety of women and children.
The Dec. 16 attack brought thousands on to the streets in
protest and provoked national debate about the rising number of
vicious attacks on women, putting the issue firmly on the
national political agenda a year before elections.
Activists planned a fourth day of street action amid heavy
security in Delhi after protesters tussled with police and tried
to reach the homes of India's leaders at the weekend. The
protesters are calling for Delhi's police chief to resign.
The five-year-old girl's name has not been revealed, but
media have nicknamed her "Gudiya", or doll. She has undergone
surgery and was in stable condition on Monday, a doctor at the
hospital where she is being treated told reporters.
The lower house of parliament was adjourned twice after
opposition politicians rushed into the building, some demanding
discussion on the rape case. Others were protesting against
corruption and other issues.
"Though parliament has recently passed tougher legislation
to prevent rapes, the evil has not abated and such incidents are
still on the rise throughout the country," House Speaker Meira
Kumar said before the house was adjourned.
The upper house of parliament was due to hold a debate on
violence against women in the afternoon.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Annie Banerji; Additional
reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Nick Macfie)