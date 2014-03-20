By Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Shyamantha Asokan
| MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, March 20
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, March 20 Four men were found
guilty on Thursday of the gang-rape of a photojournalist last
year in Mumbai, an attack that sparked street protests in the
city and raised fresh questions about attitudes to women in the
world's largest democracy.
Women's safety in India has been under the spotlight since
the gang-rape and murder of a student on a bus in Delhi in 2012,
which provoked nationwide protests and the introduction of
tougher sexual assault laws, yet an ongoing stream of
high-profile attacks has raised concerns that little has
changed.
The four men convicted of gang-rape are due to be sentenced
on Friday, prosecution lawyer Ujjwal Nikam told reporters
outside the Mumbai court where the case was heard.
Under the stricter laws brought in last year, the men face a
life sentence. It was not immediately clear whether they would
appeal against the verdict.
"Today's verdict will send a strong message to criminals,"
R. R. Patil, home minister for Maharashtra, the state where
Mumbai is located, told reporters outside the court.
A juvenile charged for his involvement in the case is being
tried separately.
The photojournalist was attacked at dusk on Aug. 22 while on
an assignment with a male colleague at an abandoned textile mill
in Lower Parel, an up-and-coming district where trendy bars and
offices have sprouted on the sites of old factories.
The attack provoked a public outcry partly because Mumbai,
India's financial capital and the home of its flamboyant film
industry, is considered one of the country's safest city for
women.
A 51-year-old Danish tourist was also gang-raped in December
in Delhi's busy backpacker district by men whom she asked for
directions to her hotel. A Swiss tourist was gang-raped in the
state of Madhya Pradesh last year while on a camping trip with
her husband.
(Additional reporting by Mansi Thapliyal in MUMBAI; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel and Michael Perry)