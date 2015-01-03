By Sujoy Dhar
| KOLKATA, India
KOLKATA, India Jan 3 Indian police have
arrested five men in connection with the alleged abduction and
gang-rape of a 23-year-old Japanese tourist, officials said on
Saturday.
The woman had filed a complaint through the Japanese
consulate in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata saying she had
been staying in a budget hotel in the city in November when
three local men who spoke Japanese befriended her and took her
to the seaside resort of Digha in the state of West Bengal.
According to Kolkata police, she said they had robbed her of
76,000 rupees ($1,200) using her ATM card, and then taken her to
Bodh Gaya, a major Buddhist pilgrimage and tourist centre in the
eastern state of Bihar.
There, she alleged that two more men joined them and raped
her.
"We have arrested three people from Kolkata and two from
Gaya in Bihar in connection with the incident," said Pallav
Kanti Ghosh, a senior police official in Kolkata.
He said two of them had been charged with gang-rape.
The incident has again turned the spotlight on the safety of
women in the world's largest democracy.
Millions of Indians took to the streets in 2012, after a
medical student was gang-raped and killed in New Delhi, to
demand official action to reduce the number of assaults on
women.
($1 = 63.2700 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)