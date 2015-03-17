NEW DELHI, March 17 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi said on Tuesday he was "deeply concerned" about
the rape of an elderly nun and the demolition of a church as
protests for the better protection of women and religious
minorities erupted across the country.
Modi has asked for an immediate report on the violence on
the weekend, according to a statement. There were angry scenes
in parliament as legislators demanded to know why the man
accused of rape had not been arrested.
Over the last few months, Modi has been criticised for being
slow to condemn a series of attacks on Christian institutions,
fuelling concern his Hindu nationalist government is failing to
rein in Hindu zealots.
Outrage over the rape of the nun has reignited an angry
debate about the safety of women.
"We all feel ashamed, never before could this have been
imagined, we have never heard of such things," said Mohammed
Salim, a member of the lower house of parliament. "And despite
that, after 70 hours no arrests have been made."
During a debate, members of parliament shouted: "We demand
justice."
Hundreds of protesters clashed with police in West Bengal
state on Monday evening with the disturbance blocking the convoy
of the state leader Mamata Banerjee for almost an hour.
Banerjee, a self-styled champion of the poor, was prevented
from travelling along a motorway after she visited the nun in
hospital. The crowd surrounded her car with protesters demanding
to know why the man suspected of raping the nun had not been
caught.
Law and order in India is primarily the responsibility of
state governments.
Police detained nine men after the attack on the 75-year-old
nun in a convent school but no arrests have been made. A group
of men broke into the school and stole some items. One of them
then raped the nun.
Even after national soul searching caused by the gang rape
and murder of a student in Delhi two years ago and tougher
penalties for men who attack women, India is struggling to tame
chauvinistic attitudes that leave women vulnerable to rape.
In the past, Banerjee and members of her Trinamool Congress
party have attracted criticism for comments on rape deemed
insensitive. Two years ago, Banerjee accused a rape victim of
making up the incident and one of her ministers questioned why
she was out late drinking at a night club.
