SINGAPORE Dec 29 The condition of an Indian
medical student whose gang rape triggered mass protests has
deteriorated and there are signs her vital organs have failed,
the Singapore hospital treating her said.
The 23-year-old, who was severely beaten, raped and thrown
out of a moving bus in New Delhi, was flown to Singapore by the
Indian government on Wednesday for specialist treatment.
Most rapes and other sex crimes in India go unreported and
offenders are rarely punished, women's rights activists say. But
the brutality of the assault on Dec. 16 triggered public outrage
and demands for both better policing and harsher punishment for
rapists.
The case has received blanket coverage on cable television
news channels. The woman has not been identified but some Indian
media have called her "Amanat", an Urdu word meaning "treasure".
"As of 9 p.m. Singapore time on Dec 28 (1300 GMT), the
patient's condition has taken a turn for the worse. Her vital
signs are deteriorating, with signs of severe organ failure,"
Mount Elizabeth Hospital Chief Executive Kelvin Loh said in a
statement on Friday.
"Her family members have been informed that her condition
has deteriorated and they are currently by her side to encourage
and comfort her," he said.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government has been battling
criticism that it was tone-deaf to the outcry and heavy-handed
in its response to the protests in the Indian capital.
Some Indian medical experts questioned the decision to
airlift the woman to Singapore, calling it a risky manoeuvre
given the seriousness of her injuries. They said she was already
receiving the best possible care in India, which possesses
world-class medical facilities.
FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE
The Singapore hospital said earlier on Friday that the woman
had suffered "significant brain injury" and was surviving
against the odds. She had already undergone three abdominal
operations before being flown to Singapore.
Demonstrations over the lack of safety for women erupted
across India after the attack, culminating last weekend in
pitched battles between police and protesters in the heart of
New Delhi.
If the woman dies it could trigger new protests and possibly
fresh confrontations with the police, especially in the Indian
capital, which has been the focus of the demonstrations.
New Delhi has been on edge since the weekend clashes.
Hundreds of policemen have been deployed on the streets of the
capital and streets leading to the main protest site, the India
Gate war memorial, have been shut for long periods, causing
commuter chaos in the city of 16 million.
Political commentators and sociologists say the rape has
tapped into a deep well of frustration that many Indians feel
over what they see as weak governance and poor leadership on
social and economic issues.
Many protesters have complained that Singh's government has
done little to curb the abuse of women in the country of 1.2
billion. A global poll by Thomson Reuters Foundation in June
found that India was the worst place to be a woman because of
high rates of infanticide, child marriage and slavery.
New Delhi has the highest number of sex crimes among
India's major cities, with a rape reported on average every 18
hours, according to police figures. Government data show the
number of reported rape cases in the country rose by nearly 17
percent between 2007 and 2011.
"We share the anguish and anger with the country over this
heinous crime," Prime Minister Singh told reporters on Friday.
"Our prayers are with the brave young girl and best possible
medical care is being provided to her."
