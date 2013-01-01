By Sharat Pradhan
| LUCKNOW, India
LUCKNOW, India Jan 1 The ashes of an Indian
student who died after being gang-raped were scattered in the
Ganges river on Tuesday as reports of more attacks stoked a
growing national debate on violence against women.
The death of the 23-year-old woman, who has not been named,
prompted street protests across India, international outrage and
promises from the government of tougher punishments for
offenders.
Police on Tuesday confirmed they would push for the death
penalty for her attackers - the force can recommend prosecutors
pursue particular punishments in Indian trials.
The physiotherapy student was raped and tortured on Dec. 16
by a group of men armed with a metal bar on a private bus in New
Delhi, nicknamed India's 'rape capital'. She died from her
injuries on Saturday in a Singapore hospital.
Relatives scattered the woman's remains in India's largest
river, which is sacred to the Hindu religion, during a small
ceremony in the district of Ballia where she was born, a senior
local official told Reuters.
"The immersion of the ashes was a private affair, a family
affair," said R.M. Srivastava, home secretary of Uttar Pradesh,
the state where the ceremony took place.
"NEW YEAR, NEW ATTACKS"
Indian media reported a string of new attacks on Tuesday,
including a woman set on fire, allegedly by a stalker, in Uttar
Pradesh and another woman stabbed to death in a busy market
district of eastern Delhi.
In a debate titled "New Year, New Attacks, New Rapes" on
television network NDTV, lawyers and politicians from several
parties promised fast action to tighten laws.
"Keep up the social pressure, socially ostracise these
people," said Renuka Chowdhury, a senior member of the ruling
Congress party.
Protesters braved chilly weather in New Delhi to hold
candlelight vigils and small rallies on New Year's Day.
"I'm going to stand here until the government actually
decides to give women some safety," one young woman told
journalists. Other protesters brandished placards that read
"First of January is a black day."
The attack revealed deep fissures in Indian society, where
staunchly chauvinist views clash with a fast-modernising urban
culture in which women play a growing role in public life.
The case also cast a spotlight on an epidemic of violence
against women in India, where a rape is reported on average
every 20 minutes. Media coverage of such crimes has intensified
in the wake of the outcry over the Delhi attack.
CHARGES EXPECTED
Five men and a teenager have been detained over the attack
and police sources on Tuesday said charges would likely be filed
on Wednesday or Thursday.
Police are seeking the death penalty against four of the
accused, one senior police source told Reuters.
They will also likely be charged with gang rape, abduction
and destruction of evidence, the source said. The juvenile can
not be executed under Indian law, although the victim's brother
has called for all the accused to be hanged.
Anger at the brutality of the assault and the slow footed
response from authorities spilled into the streets before
Christmas, with police and protesters fighting running battles
near the heart of government in Delhi.
The Indian Medical Association has questioned the decision
to move the victim, who was suffering a massive blood infection
and organ injuries, to Singapore, where she died.
On Tuesday police said they arrested a man who attempted to
plant a low intensity explosive device near the house of one of
the accused. The device was safely detonated, the force said.
(Additional reporting by Suchitra Mohanty in NEW DELHI; Writing
by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)