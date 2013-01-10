NEW DELHI Jan 10 One of the five men charged
with the gang rape and murder of an Indian student said police
tortured him in custody and he and at least three of his
co-defendants say they are innocent, lawyers said on Thursday.
The five accused arrived in court for a closed hearing with
their faces covered by scarves, and accompanied for the first
time by defence lawyers.
The 23-year-old physiotherapy student died on Dec. 29, two
weeks after being beaten and raped on a moving bus in New Delhi,
then thrown bleeding onto the street. Nationwide protests
followed against the government's perceived failure to stem
rising violence against women.
One of the men, Mukesh Singh, the brother of a bus driver
who police say was the leader of the gang, will base his defence
on police brutality, his lawyer said.
"Mukesh was illegally tortured in the custody of the
police," said the lawyer, Manohar Lal Sharma.
The five face charges of murder, gang rape and abduction,
prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty. A sixth
suspect is being investigated separately to determine if he is
below the age of 18, as he says he is.
The case has shone a light on a widespread problem of
violence against women but also the failure of the criminal
justice system to bring the guilty to justice in a country where
official statistics show a rape is reported every 20 minutes.
The bus driver and alleged gang leader Ram Singh said he was
innocent during a two-hour meeting with his lawyer, V.K. Anand,
in Delhi's Tihar jail, the lawyer said.
Two other accused, gym assistant Vinay Sharma and bus
cleaner Akshay Kumar Singh, say they were falsely implicated,
said their lawyer, A.P. Singh.
"I will ... prove their innocence," the lawyer said after
the hearing.
The fifth man has yet to be assigned a lawyer and it is not
known what he has told court or how he intends to plea.
Charges against the sixth member of the group have not been
brought while police complete an inquiry to confirm his age. If
he is found to be below 18 he will be tried in a juvenile court
and if convicted will go to a correctional home, not a prison,
to serve a maximum term of three years.
GROUNDS FOR APPEAL?
For days after their arrest, soon after the Dec. 16 assault
on the woman and a male companion, none of the men had a lawyer.
Most members of the judiciary refused to represent them because
of the outrage over the attack.
Police conducted extensive interrogations of the men in the
absence of any lawyer and they say they have recorded
confessions.
The hearings, which are closed to the media, are taking
place in a court across the street from a cinema where the
victim watched a movie before boarding the bus with a friend who
was also severely beaten.
Prosecutors say they have a large file of evidence,
including statements and DNA samples taken from blood-stained
clothing recovered by police.
But legal experts had said the earlier lack of
representation for the five suspects could give grounds for
appeal if they were found guilty. Convictions in similar cases
have often been overturned years later.
The woman lived for two weeks after the attack but died in a
Singapore hospital where she had been taken for treatment.
She was identified by a British newspaper on the weekend but
Reuters has opted not to name her.
Indian law generally prohibits the identification of victims
of sex crimes to protect their privacy in a country where the
social stigma associated with rape can be devastating.
(Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Robert Birsel)