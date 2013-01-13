NEW DELHI Jan 13 Indian police arrested six
people including a bus driver after a woman said she was gang
raped in the northern state of Punjab, newspapers said on
Sunday.
The reports come weeks after a student in Delhi was
assaulted and beaten in a moving bus and thrown bleeding onto
the street in a case that sparked outrage in the country.
In the latest assault, the woman was travelling by bus to
her village on Friday night when the driver and his assistant
drove her to a deserted location, the Indian Express newspaper
said.
Five more people joined them later and assaulted the woman
in a house, the paper quoted senior police superintendent Raj
Jeet Singh as saying.
The men dropped the woman the next morning near her village.
She went home before going to a police station to file a
complaint. Six of the seven men accused of the crime have been
arrested, the police officer told the paper.
A Punjab police spokesman could not be reached for comment.
After the physiotherapy student was raped and beaten in
Delhi, millions of Indians took to the streets demanding the
death penalty for her attackers and official action to reduce
the number of assaults on women.
The student died in a Singapore hospital from internal
injuries, two week after she was attacked. Five men have been
charged with her rape and murder.
