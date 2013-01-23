NEW DELHI Jan 23 India needs to implement
existing laws, not introduce tougher punishment such as the
death penalty, to prevent rape, a government panel set up to
review legislation said on Wednesday, following a brutal gang
rape that shook the nation.
Panel head, justice J.S. Verma, rejected outright the idea
of the death penalty for rape cases, a demand from some
protesters and politicians in the days after the 23-year-old
physiotherapy student was attacked on a moving bus.
"There was an overwhelming opinion against the death
penalty, even women's groups opposed this," Verma told a news
conference. This recommendation was in line with the opinions of
rights organisations concerned harsh new laws would not solve
the rising number of reported sexual assault cases in India.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh asked Verma to look at
possible amendments of criminal law in response to public anger
after the rape and subsequent death of the student, who was
assaulted with metal bars and dumped bleeding on a highway.
In that case, because the woman died of her injuries, the
five accused have been charged with murder and face the death
penalty if found guilty. The victim died of massive organ damage
in a Singapore hospital two weeks after the attack.
Hearings in the case against the accused begin in a fast
track sessions court on Thursday. The court must decide which of
the prosecution's charges it will hear before a trial formally
begins.
Separately, the Supreme Court is hearing a petition to move
the case out of Delhi, after one of the accused said strong
public opinion in the city would prejudice the case.
Verma said he was shocked to hear top government officials
congratulate the Delhi police chief's handling of the case,
when, he said, police negligence was to blame for a climate of
insecurity in New Delhi, known as India's "rape capital."
"Practically every serious breach of the rule of law can be
traced to the failure of performance by the persons responsible
for its implementation," the recommendations submitted to the
government by Verma on Wednesday stated.
The report said the failure of public functionaries
responsible for traffic regulation and law and order enabled the
Delhi gang rape, and said the case had revealed "officials' low
and skewed priority of dealing with complaints of sexual
assault".
He also rejected lowering the age juveniles can be tried as
adults, a demand from some politicians and protesters. A sixth
accused in the case has told police he is under 18, meaning he
would face a maximum three year sentence if found guilty.
The panel did recommend other milder forms of sexual
harassment be more strictly legislated against and punished.
"Sexual assault degenerates to its gravest form of rape
beginning with uncontrolled sexual harassment in milder forms,
which remain uncontrolled. It has, therefore to be curbed at the
initial stage."
