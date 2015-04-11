KOLKATA, India, April 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
father, uncle and brother of a 16-year-old girl in eastern India
have been arrested accused of raping her repeatedly over a
period of two years, police said on Saturday.
The girl told a school teacher in Dhupguri town in West
Bengal state on Thursday after being too scared to speak out
previously. She was taken to the police where she registered a
complaint against the three men on Friday.
"Her father, a farmer aged around 50, allegedly raped her
several times. She alleged that her uncle also raped her and of
late her brother had also started," police spokesman K.L. Sherpa
in Jalpaiguri district told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Police said the victim claimed she got pregnant twice but
was forced to have abortions and that she attempted suicide four
times. Her mother knew but kept silent, police said. The
teenager is now in the custody of her aunt.
From child marriage and dowry killings to rape and domestic
violence, Indian girls and women face numerous threats, say
experts, largely because of age-old patriarchal attitudes that
view them as inferior to men.
Public protests after the fatal gang rape of a woman on a
Delhi bus in December 2012 jolted many in the world's second
most populous country out of apathy and forced the government to
enact stiffer penalties on gender crimes.
Since then, voracious reporting by the media, campaigns by
the government and programmes by civil society groups have
brought greater public awareness of women's rights and
emboldened more victims to come forward and register abuses.
In 2013 Indian authorities received 309,546 reports of
crimes against women, a 26.7 percent jump from 2012, according
to the National Crime Records Bureau.
But in many small towns and villages, most cases still go
unreported due to the shame and stigma attached to rape in these
conservative societies, where the victim is often blamed.
In some villages, local councils act as de facto courts,
often ordering rape to punish women.
In January 2014, a 20-year-old woman in West Bengal state
was gang-raped by 13 men on the orders of a village court as
punishment for having a relationship with a man from a different
community.
(Reporting by Sujoy Dhar, Writing by Nita Bhalla, Editing by
Belinda Goldsmith)