By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, Dec 29 The Indian gang-rape victim
whose assault in New Delhi triggered nationwide protests died in
hospital on Saturday of injuries suffered in the attack, a
Singapore hospital treating her said.
The death of the 23-year-old medical student could spawn new
protests and possibly fresh confrontations with the police,
especially in the Indian capital, which has been the focus of
the demonstrations.
"We are very sad to report that the patient passed away
peacefully at 4:45 a.m. on Dec 29, 2012 (2045 GMT Friday). Her
family and officials from the High Commission of India were by
her side," Mount Elizabeth Hospital Chief Executive Officer
Kelvin Loh said in a statement.
The woman, who was severely beaten, raped and thrown out of
a moving bus in New Delhi, was flown to Singapore by the Indian
government on Wednesday for specialist treatment.
Most rapes and other sex crimes in India go unreported and
offenders are rarely punished, women's rights activists say. But
the brutality of the assault on Dec. 16 triggered public outrage
and demands for better policing and harsher punishment for
rapists.
The case has received blanket coverage on cable television
news channels. The woman has not been identified but some Indian
media have called her "Amanat", an Urdu word meaning "treasure".
Earlier on Friday, the hospital had reported that the young
woman's condition had taken a turn for the worse. It said that
her family had been informed and were by her side.
T.C.A. Raghavan, the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore,
said after her death that the family has expressed a desire for
her body to be flown back to India.
At a briefing earlier on Saturday, Raghavan declined to
comment on reports in India accusing the government of sending
her to Singapore to minimise the possible backlash in the event
of her death.
Some Indian medical experts had questioned the decision to
airlift the woman to Singapore, calling it a risky manoeuvre
given the seriousness of her injuries. They had said she was
already receiving the best possible care in India.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government has been battling
criticism that it was tone-deaf to the outcry and heavy-handed
in its response to the protests in the Indian capital.
"It is deeply saddening and just beyond words. The police
and government definitely have to do something more," said
Sharanya Ramachandran, an Indian national who is working as an
engineer in Singapore.
"They should bring in very severe punishment for such cases.
They should start recognising that it is a big crime."
"SIGNIFICANT BRAIN INJURY"
The Singapore hospital said earlier that the woman had
suffered "significant brain injury" and was surviving against
the odds. She had already undergone three abdominal operations
before being flown to Singapore.
Demonstrations over the lack of safety for women erupted
across India after the attack, culminating last weekend in
pitched battles between police and protesters in the heart of
New Delhi.
New Delhi has been on edge since the weekend clashes.
Hundreds of policemen have been deployed on the streets of the
capital and streets leading to the main protest site, the India
Gate war memorial, have been shut for long periods, causing
commuter chaos in the city of 16 million.
Political commentators and sociologists say the rape has
tapped into a deep well of frustration that many Indians feel
over what they see as weak governance and poor leadership on
social and economic issues.
Many protesters have complained that Singh's government has
done little to curb the abuse of women in the country of 1.2
billion. A global poll by the Thomson Reuters Foundation in June
found that India was the worst place to be a woman because of
high rates of infanticide, child marriage and slavery.
New Delhi has the highest number of sex crimes among
India's major cities, with a rape reported on average every 18
hours, according to police figures. Government data show the
number of reported rape cases in the country rose by nearly 17
percent between 2007 and 2011.
