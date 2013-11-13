NEW DELHI Nov 13 Rights campaigners on
Wednesday demanded that the head of India's top investigation
agency resign after he said during a panel discussion on sports
ethics that "if you can't prevent rape, you enjoy it".
Ranjit Sinha, director of the Central Bureau of
Investigation (CBI), which tackles corruption and other
high-profile cases, apologised for the remark, but it was
roundly criticised.
The issue of sexual violence has been in the spotlight since
the fatal gang rape of a young woman on a Delhi bus last year
sparked nationwide protests.
"Do we have the enforcement?" Sinha said at a CBI conference
in New Delhi on Tuesday about whether sports betting should be
legalised. "It is very easy to say that if you can't enforce it,
it's like saying if you can't prevent rape, you enjoy it."
Sinha sought to explain his comments, which civil
campaigners and opposition politicians said risked trivialising
rape and raised questions over the CBI's ability to investigate
serious sexual assault cases.
"I regret any hurt caused," Sinha said in a statement after
the original remarks dominated news channels. "I gave my opinion
that betting should be legalised and that if the laws cannot be
enforced, that does not mean that laws should not be made.
"This is as erroneous as saying that if rape is inevitable
one should lie back and enjoy it. I reiterate my deep sense of
regard and respect for women and my commitment for gender
issues."
Kavita Krishnan, an activist with the All India Progressive
Women's Association, called for Sinha to step down.
"How can he remain the head of India's premier investigation
agency?" she said.
Nirmala Sitharaman, spokeswoman for the main opposition
group, the Bharatiya Janata Party, called the remarks
"shocking".
"Wonder if his colleagues in the Bureau, his family and
well-wishers approve of his view," she wrote on Twitter.
There were more than 24,000 reported rapes in India in 2011,
but activists say the real number is many times higher.
Following a public outcry over the Delhi attack, India
introduced tougher rape laws in March, which include the death
penalty for repeat offenders and for those whose victims are
left in a "vegetative state".
The row comes at a bad time for the CBI, widely accused of
acting as a tool for the government to pressure political
rivals. Its very legality is also being challenged in court.
The CBI, which is similar to the Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI) in the United States, was set up to fight
corruption by government employees, but also investigates other
important cases, including murder, rape and terrorism.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White and Ron Popeski)