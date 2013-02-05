NEW DELHI Feb 6 Behind a barbed wire-topped
wall by a busy New Delhi highway a teenager sits alone in a
locked room, accused of taking part in a gang rape that first
sparked nationwide protests and now a debate over whether Indian
law is too lenient on juveniles.
Police allege the youth and five men lured a 23-year-old
trainee physiotherapist and her male friend onto a bus where
they repeatedly raped her and beat her with a metal bar before
tossing the bleeding couple onto a road. The woman died of
internal injuries two weeks later.
Reuters has learned that officials at a juvenile detention
facility in Delhi have taken the unusual step of keeping the
teenager isolated from other detainees for his own safety. They
say the brutality of the attack angered the other inmates, some
of whom have been convicted of murder.
Two officers from the team responsible for the youth's care
have for the first time described in detail to Reuters the
youth's life in the unit for violent young offenders since his
arrest in connection with the Dec. 16 rape.
The officers said the youth had proclaimed his innocence and
blamed his co-accused.
"He says he has done nothing, the others have committed this
crime," one of the officers said.
He has been assigned a defence lawyer under legal aid. His
lawyer declined to comment on his client's guilt or innocence
when approached by Reuters.
Indian authorities have not publicly disclosed any details
about where the teenager is being held or the conditions in
which he is being kept. While his co-accused have been seen
entering closed-door pre-trial hearings, the youth has been kept
out of the media spotlight since his arrest at a New Delhi bus
station on Dec. 21.
Officials have also told how the youth was taken to hospital
just days after his arrest, complaining of acute abdominal
pains. He was diagnosed with appendicitis and immediately
operated on, according to three people, including a hospital
official, with knowledge of his case.
All the officials interviewed spoke on condition of
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case, which in
December brought thousands of protesters onto the streets
demanding better protection for women in a country where police
say a rape is reported every 20 minutes.
Reuters was not permitted to enter the youth detention
facility, which is wedged between the polluted Yamuna river and
a six-lane road in the smoggy north of New Delhi. Through the
gate of the grimy yellow-coloured compound, small buildings and
a treeless concrete courtyard could be seen.
The teenager has been mostly confined to a single room of
the unit, two officers responsible for his care said. Most other
inmates stay in rooms of two to four people.
The unit is reserved for offenders serving time for violent
crimes who are considered a danger to inmates in other detention
centres. The boy is kept away from other detainees, who would
attack him if they could, the officers responsible for his care
said.
"They watch the television in the dormitories and get very
angry when they see news of the rape," one of the officers said.
The youth is to be tried separately from his five adult
co-accused. Their trial began on Tuesday. A Juvenile Justice
Board comprising a magistrate and two other members will hear
his case on Feb. 14. If found guilty, he will face a maximum of
three years in juvenile detention because he was under the age
of 18 at the time of the crime.
That has sparked debate about the leniency of Indian law on
juvenile offenders. His co-accused face the death penalty.
Last week, authorities ruled he was 17, citing school
records. However, questions remain about his age, in part
because his mother says she does not know how old he is.
The officers described the teenager as introverted but
bright. He is attended to by health workers and is visited by a
psychologist twice a week, they said.
He is not taking part in the daily exercise and education
routine of other detainees. There is no television in his room
and the officers say he is barely literate so he does not read.
The officers say they sometimes play ludo and other board games
with him to give him some company.
SIX-INCH SCAR
The emergency operation the teenager underwent one night in
December has left him with a six-inch scar on his abdomen. The
pain has prevented him from performing daily prayers, the
officers said.
An official at the government hospital confirmed the
operation and said the youth was hospitalised for five days.
The officers said the boy showed no signs of physical harm
when he arrived at the detention centre and had not reported
being mistreated in police custody.
The youth, who the officers describe as short and frail,
left home when he was 11 and got work in a roadside eatery, his
mother told Reuters in January.
At first he sent about $12 a month home, but that stopped
years ago, she said. In recent years he lived as a semi-vagrant,
washing buses and collecting fares, according to a police
report.
India's juvenile justice laws have evolved over the past
decade and are now in line with U.N. norms focused on humane
treatment of minors. India has raised the minimum age teenagers
can be tried as adults to 18 from 16.
In response to the public outcry after the rape, the
government last week fast-tracked new, tougher penalties for sex
crimes. But it has resisted calls to return the adult age to 16.
Amod Kanth, a former Delhi police chief who helped draft the
laws, said the youth had been unfairly judged by the police and
media before a trial had taken place. Kanth said it made no
sense to change laws on the basis of one case.
Some 33,000 crimes were committed by juveniles in India last
year, the highest number in a decade, but there has not been a
large spike. Juveniles commit a tiny proportion of total crimes
and far less than other nations such as the United States.
The detention centre officers are still unsure about the
youth's age, even after a Jan. 28 justice board ruling he was
six months away from his 18th birthday at the time of the
attack. Like millions born into poverty in rural India, the
youth has no birth certificate.
Authorities often turn to teeth or bone examinations to
estimate age, but these are generally only accurate within a
couple of years. In cases where there is doubt, magistrates are
required to accept the younger age.
(Additional reporting by Annie Banerji, Satarupa Bhattacharjya
and Matthias Williams; Editing by Ross Colvin, John Chalmers and
Robert Birsel)