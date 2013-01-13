NEW DELHI Jan 13 In a grubby room, one wall
lined with legal tomes, a father and his son leaf through thick
case files in preparation for the trial of their lives -
defending the main accused in a gang-rape that outraged India
and caused shock waves around the world.
The small New Delhi legal firm, with its headquarters in a
cramped office above a local bank, has been thrust into the
international spotlight after being appointed to represent bus
driver Ram Singh.
Singh is accused of leading a gang that raped and severely
injured a 23-year-old student in a moving Delhi bus, leading
eventually to her death.
A local lawyers association said its members had agreed not
to take up the case for the accused in view of the nature of the
crime and the public outrage it has caused.
Vibhor Anand, a 24-year-old law student, saw things
differently and convinced his father to seize the opportunity.
"It was my idea to go for the case," Anand said, leaning
forward in his chair. It was important the defendants were
represented, however terrible the crime, he said.
So V.K. Anand, 57, headed down to the pre-trial court in
another part of town to offer his services. He was shouted down
when he stood up in the tightly packed court room and announced
his desire to defend the main accused. One woman lawyer prodded
him hard in anger.
"They did not allow me to make an appearance in the court
itself, they created such a problem for me, but ultimately I
said it is the right of the accused person," he said.
Despite the public hostility to anyone defending the
accused, in the end the Anands had competition for Singh's case,
with an outspoken Supreme Court lawyer, M.L. Sharma also coming
forward and seeking to represent him. Eventually, Sharma was
hired by Singh's brother Mukesh, another of the accused.
Another lawyer is representing two other accused while it is
not yet clear who exactly is representing the fifth man.
All of the accused are friends who, according to the police
charge sheet against them, went out on a joy ride on Dec. 16,
looking for women.
The five have been charged with multiple offences including
murder, attempt to murder, gang-rape, kidnapping, criminal
conspiracy, dacoity and unnatural sexual offences. They face the
death penalty, if convicted.
The five accused are due back in court on Monday where
police will seek to extend their remand in custody. The court
which is listening to pre-trial hearings is also expected to
commit the case to a fast track which will then begin the trial.
The fast track court is expected to reach a verdict within three
months.
Charges against a sixth member of the group have not been
brought while police complete an inquiry to confirm his age. He
has said he is 17, and under Indian law, a juvenile court has to
try anyone below 18.
According to the police chargesheet seen by Reuters the men
lured the young woman and a male friend into the bus, offering a
ride home, and then attacked the man first, before taking the
woman to the rear of the bus and raping her by turns.
The men also assaulted the woman with iron rods and the pair
were thrown off the bus, left on a highway, police said. Ram
Singh, the driver of the bus led the assault on the woman,
according to the police chargesheet.
LAWYER WANTS JUSTICE FOR ALL
Anand senior said while the crime was heinous, the
defendants were entitled to a fair trial.
"Just as the victim must get justice, the accused should
also get justice. You cannot hang a person just because the
public wants them hanged," said the moustached and balding Anand
as his son fielded calls from the world media.
Father and son seemed to be enjoying the attention, as they
finished each other's sentences and seemed to speak almost as
one voice during a conversation with Reuters.
Anand said he has been a defence lawyer in both criminal and
civil cases for nearly three decades, and together with his son
also ran a charity that offers free 24-hour legal advice.
They said they would base their defence on lapses in the
police investigation, and discrepancies in witness statements.
"From the investigation stage, the accused are entitled to
legal aid," Anand senior said. "The court is under obligation to
provide legal aid counsel in case they have not engaged any
lawyer.
"This is where they went wrong, no legal aid was assigned to
those people themselves," he said.
RENOWNED FOR CHALLENGING AUTHORITIES
Sharma, the wiry lawyer for Mukesh Singh, the main accused's
brother, said he had to virtually plead with the pre-trial court
to allow him to speak to his client when he was brought before
the court.
He was jostled, somebody shouted out he was a lawyer
desperately seeking attention and that he should be thrown out
of the room. But he said he was not going to give up, because
his fight was not just about defending the accused, but also to
expose the police and the criminal justice system.
"We all know how the police investigation system works in
India. They will pick anyone from the street and make him the
sacrificial lamb," the 56-year-old lawyer said in a conversation
in the gardens of India's Supreme Court where he is a frequent
litigant on public matters.
He said the police case was built on confessions from the
men and that he found it strange that the statements of each of
the five men given in the chargesheet were identical. "They are
ditto the same. It's like somebody is dictating it."
He then charged that his client Mukesh told him he'd been
sexually assaulted by inmates at Tihar jail since he was brought
there from police custody, including with a rod.
Police have denied the allegation.
Sharma has had a history of taking on the higher judiciary.
Among the cases he has argued is a public interest litigation
inquiring into the assets of a former Supreme Court chief
justice and another against a sitting chief justice of the top
court, both of which were thrown out.
Not only was his case against the chief justice S.H.J.
Kapadia arguing that there was a conflict of interest in a
high-profile tax dispute involving Britain-based Vodaphone Group
rejected, he was fined 50,000 rupees ($909) for wasting
the time of the court.
A Supreme Court lawyer working on behalf of the government
said Sharma was "notorious" for being an excessive litigant.
Under Indian law any citizen can file a public interest
litigation and the latest Sharma is fighting is one against a
government decision to allow foreign direct investment in
retail.
"My fight is against corruption whether in government or
judiciary," said Sharma. "I can see the same thing happening in
this case. There is public pressure, the politicians are
pressing the police. The evidence will not be evaluated,
innocent people will be fixed."
Lawyer A.P. Singh, who will argue the case for Vinay Sharma,
a gym assistant, and Akshay Thakur, a bus cleaner, recalled that
when he went to prison to meet his client, the accused begged
him to save him.
"He caught hold of my feet. He started crying," Singh said.
$1=55.01 rupees
(Additional reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)