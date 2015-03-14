NEW DELHI, March 14 A nun in her seventies was
raped in the early hours of Saturday when a group of about five
intruders broke into a convent school in eastern India, police
said.
The group vandalised the school and then one of them
attacked the nun, local police officer Abhijit Biswas said,
adding that the victim was in hospital and no one had so far
been arrested.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal state, where
the school is located, condemned the incident and said "swift,
strongest action" would be taken.
The death of a student after a brutal rape in New Delhi in
2012 caused national outrage and raised public pressure for
faster justice in a country where crime against women is rampant
but court cases can drag on for years.
Days ago a mob of several thousand people broke into a
high-security prison in northeastern India, dragged out a rape
suspect and killed him in full public view.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Sujoy Dhar; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)