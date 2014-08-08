NEW DELHI, Aug 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An Indian
fashion shoot depicting a woman being sexually assaulted on a
bus has stirred memories of the fatal gang rape of a young woman
in 2012, outraging the victim's parents and activists who have
demanded action against the photographer.
The December 2012 attack on the woman on the bus created
upheaval in India, triggering days of protests over pervasive
violence against women and raising questions about the place of
women in the world's largest democracy.
The woman, a 23-year-old physiotherapist, was lured onto an
unlicensed bus in New Delhi and repeatedly raped and tortured by
five men and a teenager. She later died of her injuries.
Of the six accused of her rape and murder, one committed
suicide in jail and four were sentenced to death. The teenager
was remanded in a juvenile reform centre.
The pictures for the fashion spread were taken by Mumbai
photographer Raj Shetye and posted this week on the photography
site Behance.
The series of pictures, called "The Wrong Turn", showed a
young woman in different outfits, fending off a group of young
men on a bus. The pictures have been removed from the site.
The mother of the women killed in 2012 told Reuters
Television the photographer was mocking her daughter and trying
to hurt her parents.
"It has once again brought us face-to-face with the incident
and he has done it for his own publicity and to make money," the
mother said. "He has tried to hurt the sentiments of parents and
has mocked a girl's struggle. He has no right to play with
anyone's sentiments."
The woman's father said he would appeal to the courts to
take action against Shetye.
"They should be ashamed of it. What is he trying to show to
the juveniles and youths of the nation? He should be punished. I
will appeal the Supreme Court to punish him and the photo shoot
should be banned," he said.
Under Indian law, the name of the victim or her relatives
cannot to be published.
ART OR CHEAP PUBLICITY?
Shetye was quoted on Buzzfeed news site as saying he was
merely trying to depict the plight of Indian women and denied
attempting to depict the exact scene of the Delhi gang rape.
"But being a part of society and being a photographer, that
topic moves me from inside," he was quoted as saying. "I stay in
a society where my mother, my girlfriend, my sister are out
there and something like this can happen to them also.
"Being a photographer, the only medium I can communicate in
is photos. For me, its as simple as that. It's art."
Shetye was later unavailable for comment.
Lawyer and women's rights activist Abha Singh accused Shetye
of seeking cheap publicity by glamorising rape.
"The gang rape brought many people on the streets. It was
such a horrific incident that cannot be justified. But if
Mumbai's celebrity photographer makes a photo shoot and models
enact that gruesome incident to make money, this is cheap
publicity for a commercial venture," said Singh.
The Delhi gang rape forced the government to amend laws and
put in place stricter punishments. It also brought greater
public awareness about crime against women.
The number of rapes in India rose 35.2 percent to 33,707 in
2013 compared with the previous year - with Delhi reporting
1,441 rapes in 2013, according to the National Crime Records
Bureau.
Police said the outcry over the 2012 case made women more
willing to report rape.
(Writing by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Robert Birsel)