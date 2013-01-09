NEW DELHI Jan 9 Three of the men accused of
raping and murdering an Indian student in a moving bus will
plead not guilty to the charges, their lawyer said on Wednesday,
citing lapses in the police investigation.
Five men have been charged for the assault on the woman in a
case that has provoked such outrage that lawyers in the district
where the case is being heard have refused to defend the men.
Manohar Lal Sharma, who will represent the bus driver and
the main accused, his brother and another man, said the case
must go to trial so that the evidence police have presented can
be tested in court.
"We are only hearing what the police are saying. This is
manipulated evidence. It's all on the basis of hearsay and
presumption," said Sharma.
It is not yet known if two other accused men have a lawyer,
while a sixth accused will be tried separately because he is a
minor.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by John Chalmers)