* Incident revives memories of fatal December rape
* Protesters demand better protection for women, girls
NEW DELHI, April 19 The alleged rape of
5-year-old girl by a male neighbour in the Indian capital New
Delhi triggered a protest march on Friday to a city hospital by
her relatives and political activists, reawakening concerns
about safety for women and girls.
Despite a public holiday, several hundred people gathered
outside a municipal hospital in eastern Delhi, where the girl
was admitted for treatment on Thursday.
They demanded better law enforcement and chanted slogans on
gender rights, television reports showed.
The girl's rape, which left her in a critical condition,
revived memories of the brutal gang rape by five adult men and a
teenaged boy of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a bus on
Dec. 16 in New Delhi. That woman died of her injuries.
B.N. Bansal, a doctor from the Swami Dayanand Hospital, told
reporters, that the young victims had undergone an operation.
"The next 48 hours will be crucial for her."
The girl, whose parents work as labourers and live in a slum
in the outskirts of Delhi, went missing from home on April 15,
according to Manish Sisodia, an official of the Aam Aadmi Party
which organised Friday's protest.
She was found with bruise marks on her body in the suspect's
house in a semi-conscious condition on Thursday by police after
her parents had registered a complaint, media reports said.
The suspect, who fled, allegedly held the girl hostage for
three days during which he raped and tortured her.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was deeply disturbed by the
incident, a statement from his office said.
The unprecedented protests by thousands of people across
India after the December assault had forced Singh's government
to pass tougher laws to fight gender crimes in March.
But activists on Friday said the laws were not enough to
deter sex offenders in India's largely patriarchal societies.
"If you thought just bringing in a new law will stop crimes,
your are wrong. They will reduce, but won't stop. You need
community policing to stop these crimes," activist Kiran Bedi
told an Indian TV channel.
(Reporting By Satarupa Bhattacharjya and Sankalp Phartiyal;
Editing by Michael Roddy)