NEW DELHI Uber, the U.S. online ride-hailing service, has been banned from operating in the Indian capital with immediate effect after a young female passenger was allegedly raped by one if its drivers, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Delhi government has blacklisted Uber from providing transport services due to the behaviour of its driver, the newspaper said, quoting a statement from the transport ministry.

The news could not be independently verified but was reported by other news outlets. Repeated calls to officials at the city's transport department went unanswered.

Police said they were considering legal action against the online taxi service for failing to run background checks on the driver, who was arrested on Sunday and due to be brought before a court on Monday.

