NEW DELHI Dec 8 Uber, the U.S. online
ride-hailing service, has been banned from operating in the
Indian capital with immediate effect after a young female
passenger was allegedly raped by one if its drivers, the
Hindustan Times reported.
The Delhi government has blacklisted Uber from providing
transport services due to the behaviour of its driver, the
newspaper said, quoting a statement from the transport ministry.
The news could not be independently verified but was
reported by other news outlets. Repeated calls to officials at
the city's transport department went unanswered.
Police said they were considering legal action against the
online taxi service for failing to run background checks on the
driver, who was arrested on Sunday and due to be brought before
a court on Monday.
(Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Douglas Busvine)