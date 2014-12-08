NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The alleged
rape of a woman by a taxi driver in India's capital, just days
before the city marks the second anniversary of a notorious gang
rape on a Delhi bus, has sparked debate over whether security
for Indian women has improved.
A 27-year-old financial executive accused a taxi driver
licensed by Uber, a popular U.S. online cab service, of raping
her late on Friday as she travelled home from a party.
The alleged attack was a chilling reminder of the fatal gang
rape of a woman by six assailants aboard a moving bus on Dec.
16, 2012. The crime sparked outrage around the world and calls
for greater protections for women moving around India's cities.
"I think it is time for some introspection over what has
changed in the last two years," said Kamala Bhasin, a prominent
feminist who founded the women's rights charity Jagori.
"Laws have become better, there is greater public
consciousness but we need to do much more in terms of addressing
the question of why men are doing this and what can be done to
stop them behaving like this."
The accused driver, Shiv Kumar Yadav, was taken to court on
Monday, a black cloth bag over his head. Police say he was
arrested for raping a woman in 2011, but later acquitted.
Public outrage over the Delhi gang rape forced authorities
to stiffen penalties against sex crime offenders and criminalise
activities such as stalking. What is lacking is a strategy aimed
at tackling patriarchal attitudes towards women, said activists.
India was ranked as the fourth most dangerous place for a
woman to take public transport in a poll published in October by
the Thomson Reuters Foundation. It polled second-worst on safety
at night and for verbal harassment.
On average 40 cases of crimes against women are registered
daily by Delhi Police, including at least four cases of rape,
according to government officials.
MORE AWARENESS, MORE REPORTS
Over the last two years there has been voracious reporting
on the issue and campaigns by the media and NGOs which have
emboldened more victims to come forward to report crimes such as
rape, molestation and sexual harassment.
The city's police force has established a women's help desk
in most of the city's 160 police stations and conducts gender
sensitisation classes for officers and constables. A toll-free
women's helpline receives more than 250 calls daily.
Under a law introduced after the Delhi gang rape, police
face up to three years in jail if they fail to register sexual
offences - forcing them to take a "zero tolerance" approach to
reports of gender crimes which often used to be dismissed.
Delhi Transport Corporation also conducts gender classes for
its bus drivers and has begun fitting buses with GPS systems so
that they are easy to monitor and locate.
Fast-track courts have been set up to deal with sex crimes
and 'one-stop' rape centres have opened where victims can report
the crime and access medical and psychological support.
"The registration of rape, molestation and other crimes
against women has increased as an outcome of increased awareness
of general public ... women are now feeling encouraged to come
forward," Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary, State Minister for Home
Affairs, told parliament last week in a written reply.
There had been a 15 percent increase in the number of
reports of crimes against women, with 13,230 reports registered
in Delhi to Nov. 15 this year, against 11,479 cases during the
corresponding period in 2013, added Chaudhary.
'DIFFERENT WORLD'
But activists say authorities can do much more.
"There is still a lot which needs to be done when it comes
to safe mobility for women in the city," said Kalpana Viswanath,
co-founder of Safetipin, an app which helps users by providing
safety-related information.
"Delhi isn't an easy city to move around in ... We need
better street lighting across the city and better last-mile
connectivity services from metro stations."
More police deployed around metro stations, GPS in
auto-rickshaws, extended hours for underground trains and more
buses on the roads would also help, said activists.
Awareness campaigns, school classes on gender issues and
training for those working in public transport were also needed.
"Banning tinted windows on buses, more police on the streets
and better checks and monitoring on drivers are good outside
measures," said Monica Kumar, head of Manas Foundation which has
run gender classes for thousands of Delhi's rickshaw drivers.
"But we need inside measures. We need to understand their
mindset and engage with such drivers, who are often migrants who
come from a hugely different world where women are not respected
and afforded their equal rights."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Ros Russell)