By Nita Bhalla
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 22 Women in India's capital are
taking self-defence classes, snapping up pepper sprays, booking
cabs with female drivers or leaving work early, all signs of
growing insecurity following the brutal gang rape and murder of
a student last month.
The assault on the 23-year-old - who was raped by six people
and tortured with an iron bar on a bus, then left bleeding on a
highway - stunned the nation and generated an unprecedented wave
of protests calling for better security for women.
In response to the public outrage, authorities have
initiated several measures to instill confidence, but many women
say they cannot rely on India's often gender-insensitive and
under-resourced police force to ensure their security.
"It's no secret that Delhi is unsafe for women. A lot of us
have known it for a long time, but this case has brought things
to light," said Sunanda Jalote, 18, a psychology student,
attending her first self-defence class with Invictus Survival
Sciences in South Delhi.
"It really has hit the confidence of women in the city. We
don't want to feel like that. We want to be able to go out
wherever we want, at any time of day or night, and feel safe. So
you have to learn how to defend yourself."
New Delhi, with a burgeoning population of 16 million, has
the unsavoury reputation of being the country's "rape capital",
recording more rapes annually than any other Indian city.
There were 706 rapes reported in 2012, a 23 percent rise
from the previous year, according to the Delhi police, while
molestation cases rose by 11 percent to 727.
FEMALE CAB DRIVERS, PEPPER SPRAY
Private companies running self-defence classes in the
capital say they have had a flurry of requests since the Dec. 16
attack.
"Since the incident happened, the number of inquiries and
enrolments has shot up considerably ... by about 40 percent,"
said Ankur Sharma, senior instructor at Invictus, adding that
most are from female students or professional women between the
ages of 18 and 35 years.
Sharma added that many business process outsourcing (BPO)
companies, especially those that employ women working late
shifts, have been booking week-long self-defence workshops for
their employees.
A survey conducted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce
and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) earlier this month found that
80 percent of women working in Delhi's BPO/IT sectors were
leaving work earlier than usual, affecting work productivity.
The poll, which questioned 2,500 women in the capital and
its environs, said most women feared taking public transport
such as buses, auto-rickshaws or the subway after sunset.
This is reinforced by the surge in bookings of taxi operator
"Sakha Cab Services", a women-only taxi service with female
drivers, which says the number of cab bookings has increased by
35 percent over the last month.
For those who cannot afford private taxis or self-defence
classes, pepper spray has been the answer.
Grocery stores, chemists and even cosmetic shops in Delhi's
centrally located Connaught Place say the brightly coloured
spray cans have been flying off shelves since the gang rape,
selling up to five times more than usual.
Authorities in Delhi have announced a raft of measures to
help women feel safer on the city's streets.
These include a 24-hour helpline for women in distress,
instructions to all BPOs to ensure female employees return home
from work safely, more policing on the streets and a crackdown
on drunk driving.
But women like student Sunanda Jalote remain unconvinced.
"Women have to learn to defend themselves," she said in
between learning how to kick her partner in the crotch at a
self-defence class. "We don't want to have to wear a burkha in
order to go out and feel safe."
(TrustLaw is a global news service covering women's rights and
governance issues run by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters)
(Additional reporting by Mansi Thapliyal; Editing by John
Chalmers and Elaine Lies)