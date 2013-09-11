BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
(Corrects to make clear victim did not die on the bus)
NEW DELHI, Sept 11 All four men convicted of killing a 23-year old trainee physiotherapist they had raped on a New Delhi bus should face the death penalty, public prosecutor Dayan Krishna told a court on Wednesday.
The court on Tuesday found the four men - bus cleaner Akshay Kumar Singh, gym instructor Vinay Sharma, fruit-seller Pawan Gupta, and unemployed Mukesh Singh - guilty of the December rape and "cold-blooded" murder of the woman, in a case that led to a nationwide public uproar about the safety of women.
Judge Yogesh Khanna started hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence in a sentencing hearing on Wednesday. He may deliver the sentence later in the day or defer the decision. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues