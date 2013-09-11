(Corrects to make clear victim did not die on the bus)

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 All four men convicted of killing a 23-year old trainee physiotherapist they had raped on a New Delhi bus should face the death penalty, public prosecutor Dayan Krishna told a court on Wednesday.

The court on Tuesday found the four men - bus cleaner Akshay Kumar Singh, gym instructor Vinay Sharma, fruit-seller Pawan Gupta, and unemployed Mukesh Singh - guilty of the December rape and "cold-blooded" murder of the woman, in a case that led to a nationwide public uproar about the safety of women.

Judge Yogesh Khanna started hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence in a sentencing hearing on Wednesday. He may deliver the sentence later in the day or defer the decision. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani)