NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Activists on
Tuesday called on authorities to ensure women's mobility in the
Indian capital did not suffer as the government halted
operations of unregistered, web-based taxi firms after a woman
reported she was raped by a cab driver.
It has emerged that the arrested driver, who appeared in
court on Monday, had previously been charged with rape yet had
obtained a character reference signed by police that was
apparently forged.
The case, which has outraged activists, opposition political
parties and social media users, revealed a failure to regulate
the booming market for app-based taxi services in India.
While women's rights activists welcomed the move to take the
hundreds of unregistered taxis out of circulation until proper
regulations were put in place, they expressed concerns that it
will restrict freedom of movement for Delhi's women.
"I don't think banning taxis is the best solution," said
Kalpana Viswanath, co-founder of Safetipin, an app that helps
users by providing safety-related information.
"Lots of women use these cab services and by banning these
taxis, it will take away their freedom. The taxis are cheap and
fast and the few alternatives are less safe or more expensive."
The 27-year-old woman told police she was raped late on
Friday as she travelled home from a party.
The assault happened almost two years after a fatal gang
rape of a woman by six assailants aboard a Delhi bus, a case
that led to nationwide protests and forced the government to
address demands for heavier sentences for rape.
"The government has to put in place strong regulatory
mechanisms and enforce them strictly when it comes to these taxi
companies," said Karuna Nundy, a Supreme Court lawyer and
women's rights activist.
"But there also has to be better access to public transport
for women. The government has to increase the hours of metro
train services are running and have more buses on routes."
Uber was blacklisted in Delhi on Monday after police said it
had failed to run background checks on the driver, Shiv Kumar
Yadav, who had been arrested on charges of raping a woman three
years ago but was later acquitted, police said.
On Tuesday, the government banned other similar web-based
taxi providers that are unregistered. A public notice stated
only six radio taxi companies will operate in Delhi.
Delhi, which has the reputation of being India's "rape
capital", was ranked as the fourth most dangerous place for a
woman to take public transport in a poll published in October by
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Astrid Zweynert)