NEW DELHI Dec 7 Indian police on Sunday
arrested a cab driver suspected of raping a female passenger who
hailed a ride with him via Uber, the U.S. online taxi service
that has launched an aggressive international expansion.
"The prime accused in the case has been arrested," Madhur
Verma, deputy commissioner with the Delhi police, told Reuters.
The suspect was arrested in his home town in Uttar Pradesh
where his car was earlier found abandoned. He will be brought
before a court in New Delhi on Monday.
The 26-year-old woman told police on Saturday that she had
been sexually assaulted and beaten when she got a ride with the
Uber driver after a social event late Friday in south Delhi.
