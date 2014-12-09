* Unregistered internet taxi firms to halt operations in
NEW DELHI, Dec 9 India ordered state governments
to halt the operations of all unregistered, web-based taxi
companies on Tuesday after a female passenger reported she was
raped in New Delhi by a driver contracted to U.S. cab company
Uber.
The case has caused uproar in India after it emerged that
the suspect had previously been charged for rape but had
obtained a character reference signed by a police officer that
was forged.
It has also revealed a failure to regulate the booming
market for app-based taxi services in India. The Delhi transport
department said it ordered Uber to cease operations on Monday by
post.
"Such service providers which are not licensed ... are
prohibited to operate till they get themselves registered," Home
Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament, where several lawmakers
grilled him over the lack of women's safety in the capital.
"The Delhi Police is also exploring the issue of possible
legal liability of the taxi service Uber in the crime
committed," he said.
Singh's comments came after New Delhi's transport division
banned Uber and other similar web-based taxi providers that are
unregistered. A public notice on Tuesday stated only six radio
taxi companies will operate in New Delhi.
Piling pressure on Uber, Thai transport authorities on
Tuesday ordered the company to cease operations.
Thailand's Department of Land Transport said drivers picking
up fare-paying passengers via Uber were neither registered nor
insured to drive commercial vehicles, and that Uber's
credit-card payment system did not comply with regulations.
Taxi booking apps have irked drivers at traditional taxi
firms across the globe. Consumers are increasingly using the
smartphone software to find people willing to drive them, rather
than booking a cab by phone.
Uber was blacklisted in New Delhi on Monday after police
said it had failed to run background checks on the driver, who
was held three years ago on suspicion of rape but later
acquitted.
The arrested driver, Shiv Kumar Yadav, appeared in court on
Monday and was remanded in custody for three days. Yadav had
obtained a reference from the Delhi Police, but the deputy
commissioner of police for north Delhi Madhur Verma told Reuters
it was forged.
Verma also said the police has registered "a case against
Uber for cheating its customers and violating government
orders".
The Uber case has reignited a debate about the safety of
women in Asia's third-largest economy, especially New Delhi,
which is often dubbed India's rape capital.
In 2012, a fatal gang rape of a young woman taking public
transport in the city led to nationwide protests and forced the
government to enact new laws imposing stricter penalties and
formation of fast-track courts.
Uber was valued at $40 billion last week after its latest
funding round ahead of an expected initial public offering. In
India, Uber's second-largest market after the United States by
number of cities covered, the company has been operating in 11
cities.
India's central bank had earlier rapped Uber for violating
the country's credit card payment system by using a so-called
one-step authorisation process while the regulator requires a
two-step procedure. Uber later complied, calling the requirement
"unnecessary and burdensome".
The U.S. company has also been dogged by controversy
surrounding its aggressive approach to local governments and
traditional taxi services.
On Monday, the U.S. West Coast city of Portland sued Uber to
bar it from operating in the city. The company started operating
in Portland on Friday without consent from authorities or any
agreement over how it would be regulated.
UBER STILL ON
A representative for Uber said the company had not been
officially notified of any ban in New Delhi and would issue a
statement later on Tuesday. It was still possible to hail an
Uber taxi in Delhi using the company's smartphone application.
Uber driver Satish Kumar, who has been associated with the
company for 11 months, told Reuters he works for another travel
company that is enrolled with Uber. He was unaware of the ban.
"We will only consider a ban once our app stops working,"
said Kumar, whose company pays 20 percent of the fare to Uber.
"If it is banned, we will suffer losses. It is up to the
authorities to do the checks. Why blame the company and make
others suffer?" he asked.
Before joining Uber, Kumar said he was trained for two days
on basic etiquette and using the mobile app. He only submitted a
copy of his driving licence and identity card to the company. He
was not interviewed.
Uber taxis were also violating norms by plying within the
city despite having an all-India tourist permit that mandates
only inter-state travel, a government official said.
"They have not made any efforts to get themselves
registered. They have just tried to use the loopholes in the
system to run a service and gain commercially," said a Delhi
transport department official on condition of anonymity.
Uber didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment.
