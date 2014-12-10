NEW DELHI Dec 10 The Uber taxi driver held on
suspicion of raping a passenger in India is a career criminal
who was out on bail for sexually assaulting a woman, Indian
police said, raising fresh concerns about the safety of using
the U.S. cab company.
Madhur Verma, a deputy commissioner with the Delhi police,
said Shiv Kumar Yadav, 32, has charges dating back more than a
decade. Yadav's offences include robbery, molestation and
possessing an unlicensed firearm.
Verma said on his twitter page on Tuesday that Yadav was a
"big time rogue" in his home town of Mainpuri, in the poor and
lawless state of Uttar Pradesh in northern India. On Monday,
Yadav was remanded in custody for three days by a Delhi court.
The Indian government has requested that all state
governments ban Uber and all other unregistered, web-based taxi
companies from operating amid passenger safety concerns.
The case has triggered protests, questions in parliament and
reignited an angry debate about the safety of women in Asia's
third-largest economy, especially New Delhi, which is often
dubbed India's rape capital.
Public outrage has been fuelled further by Uber
acknowledging that it failed to carry out background checks on
the driver and that he was able to obtain a forged character
reference supposedly signed by a police officer.
A U.S.-based woman, Nidhi Shah, said on her twitter page she
had lodged a complaint with Uber about the behaviour of Yadav 10
days before the attack took place.
She said in her complaint the driver constantly stared at
her in the rear-view mirror, making her uncomfortable during the
journey. Uber told her it would investigate the case.
India is the second-largest market after the United States
for Uber by number of cities covered. It operated in 11 cities
in India, including New Delhi, before the rape allegations.
The Uber service stopped working in the Indian capital on
Wednesday, two days after the state government banned it.
Uber sent a text message to drivers in the city promising to
pay all drivers by Friday.
"Uber is deeply shocked and saddened this week," the message
said. "Many of you have sent supportive words and we are very
grateful."
(Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Paul Tait)