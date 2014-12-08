By Malini Menon
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 8 An Uber taxi driver will appear
in an Indian court on Monday accused of raping a young female
passenger, as the popular U.S. online ride-hailing service comes
under fire for hiring a man who was arrested for a sexual
assault three years ago.
Indian police said they were considering legal action
against the online taxi service for failing to run background
checks amid reports the government may cancel the company's
license to operate in New Delhi, where the alleged attack took
place.
"Every violation by Uber will be evaluated and we will go
for legal recourse," said Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner with
the Delhi police.
The attack is the latest to draw attention to the dangers
faced by women in the world's second-most populous nation. Even
after the enactment of new laws imposing stricter penalties and
establishing fast-track courts, India is struggling to tame
attitudes that leave women vulnerable to harassment and rape.
The arrested driver, Shiv Kumar Yadav, will appear in court
at about midday, Verma said. He was arrested for raping a woman
three years ago but was later acquitted, he said.
Police said the 32-year-old driver dropped the woman home
after attacking her and warned her not to inform the
authorities. She managed to note the driver's number and take a
photograph of his car, they said.
Police accuse Uber of failing to check whether the driver
had a clean police record or had a satellite location device in
his car.
The sexual assault happened two years after the fatal gang
rape of another young woman taking public transport in New
Delhi. That case led to nationwide protests and forced the
government to address demands for heavier sentences for rape.
In a chilling reminder of the 2012 bus attack, the victim of
Friday night's assault told police the driver threatened to
insert a rod in her genitals, the Indian Express reported.
Delhi's government may cancel the company's license for
failing to operate without the correct permit, the newspaper
said.
Uber said in a statement on Sunday that safety is its first
priority and it was continuing to assist police.
"This is an abhorrent crime," Uber said. "Our thoughts
remain with the victim who has shown tremendous courage under
the circumstances."
Uber has faced critical news coverage over its driver
screening in the United States, and has apologised for comments
by an executive who suggested "digging up dirt" on journalists
investigating the firm.
That has not stopped the San Francisco-based firm from
raising investment that values it at $40 billion, reflecting the
perceived potential of its expansion into high-growth markets
like India.
(Writing By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by John Chalmers and
Jeremy Laurence)