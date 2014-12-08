(Changes headline to say "rape accusation")
By Malini Menon
NEW DELHI Dec 8 U.S. online ride-hailing
service Uber has been banned from operating in the Indian
capital after a female passenger accused one of its drivers of
rape, a case that has reignited a debate about the safety of
women in the South Asian nation.
Uber, which had employed the driver even though he had been
arrested on allegations of sexual assault three years ago, would
be blacklisted from providing any future services in the New
Delhi area, the city's transport department said in a statement.
The attack is the latest to draw attention to the dangers
faced by women in the world's second-most populous nation. Even
after the enactment of new laws imposing stricter penalties and
establishing fast-track courts, India is struggling to tame
attitudes that leave women vulnerable to harassment and rape.
"Keeping in view the violation and the horrific crime
committed by the driver, the transport department has banned all
activities relating to providing any transport service by the
www.Uber.com," special commissioner Kuldeep Singh Gangar said.
A spokeswoman for Uber said she could not immediately
comment.
The arrested driver, Shiv Kumar Yadav, appeared in court on
Monday and was remanded in custody for three days. He was
arrested on charges of raping a woman three years ago but was
later acquitted, police said.
Indian police said they were considering legal action
against the taxi service for failing to run background checks on
the driver. The company said there were no defined rules in
India on background checks for commercial transport licences and
it was working with the government to address the issue.
"What happened over the weekend in New Delhi is horrific,"
Travis Kalanick, Uber's chief executive officer, said in a
statement before the ban. "We will do everything, I repeat,
everything to help bring this perpetrator to justice."
Police said the 32-year-old driver dropped the woman home
after attacking her and warned her not to inform the
authorities. She managed to note the driver's number and take a
photograph of his car, they said.
The sexual assault happened two years after the fatal gang
rape of another young woman taking public transport in New
Delhi. That case led to nationwide protests and forced the
government to address demands for heavier sentences for rape.
NIGHT TIME DANGER
India is the fourth-most dangerous place for a woman to take
public transport, according to a poll published in October by
the Thomson Reuters Foundation. It was ranked second-worst on
safety at night and for verbal harassment.
On average, 40 cases of crimes against women are registered
daily by Delhi police. This included at least four cases of rape
every day, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Haribhai
Parthibhai Chaudhary told parliament last week.
Monica Kumar, a clinical psychologist who heads the
Delhi-based Manas Foundation, said many taxi drivers were
migrants from less-developed areas where patriarchal attitudes
remain prevalent and were not accustomed to seeing women out
alone late at night or dressed differently.
"The conversations about the changing scenario in cities
like Delhi where women are becoming more empowered are just not
happening," said Kumar, which runs gender-sensitisation classes
for rickshaw drivers.
The criticism of Uber comes at a time when the company has
faced critical news coverage over its driver screening in the
United States, and has apologised for comments by an executive
who suggested "digging up dirt" on journalists investigating the
firm.
That has not stopped the San Francisco-based firm from
raising investment that values it at $40 billion, reflecting the
perceived potential of its expansion into high-growth markets
like India.
