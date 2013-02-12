NEW DELHI India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

A wide gap between local supply and consumption typically forces India to import almost half of its annual vegetable oil demand, mainly palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.

But higher local vegetable oil supplies should help soften the impact of rising demand, pegged at 16-17 million tonnes a year, and could ease reliance on imports.

Farmers are expected to harvest 7.1 million tonnes of rapeseed in 2013, a survey by the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed. Rapeseed, the main winter oilseed crop, is planted in October and harvested in February.

Indians, known for their penchant for fried foods, buy expensive rapeseed oil for its pungent flavour. In local markets, rapeseed oil costs about 78,000 rupees a tonne, while widely-consumed palm oil is available at $785-$875 a tonne.

Vegetable oil imports are expected to have hit a record-high in January due to a surge in cheap palm oil imports.

"Cold weather over northwest India's growing areas has been helping crop maturity so far," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of SEA.

Rajasthan state, the main producer, is likely to harvest 3.4 million tonnes in 2013, up 24 percent from last year.

Mehta said the late withdrawal of last year's monsoon from western regions aided the crop initially by improving soil moisture levels, while the area planted with the oilseed crop also rose in expectation of better prices.

India's rapeseed area rose by 2.1 percent to 6.7 million hectares, the farm ministry's update on winter plantings showed, as high prices spurred farmers to plant more of the crop at the start of the planting season.

In November, traders forecast an 8.3 percent rise in this year's rapeseed output due to higher acreage.

<$1 = 53.76 Indian rupees>

(Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Joseph Radford)