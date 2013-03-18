NEW DELHI, March 17 India's oilseeds output rose 2.6 percent to 26.7 million tonnes in the current crop year, a leading trade body said on Monday, aided by a surge in the main winter-sown rapeseed crop due to favourable weather conditions and higher guaranteed prices.

Output of rapeseed rose about 22 percent to 7.15 million tonnes in the 2012/13 harvest, said the Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT), which was giving its estimate after the crop had been harvested.

"Higher rapeseed production helped in erasing the gap in summer oilseeds production that was hit by last year's average monsoon rains," said P.K. Sardar, executive director of the Delhi-based trade body that met at the weekend in the tourist city of Agra to assess this year's rapeseed output.

The surge in rapeseed output was mainly due to a 25 percent jump in the main producing northern Rajasthan state, where output hit 3.43 million tonnes.

He also said the higher rapeseed output would raise domestic edible oil supplies for the world's biggest cooking oil importer by about a half million tonnes, helping to cut down on imports.

India mainly imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and small quantity of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. It imports about 8-9 million tonnes a year, or about half its total demand, with palm oil making up about 80 percent of imports.

Vegetable oil imports hit a record in January at 1.2 million tonnes on purchases of cheap palm oil after Malaysia, the world's No. 2 producer, made its exports duty free from Jan. 1. India retaliated with a 2.5 percent import duty mid-month.

While the domestic industry is lobbying the government for a further increase in duty, concerns over high food inflation remain New Delhi's priority. The government has tried to encourage planting of oilseeds by raising the prices it guarantees to farmers for their crop.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday any increase in import duty had to be weighed against higher retail prices.

"We have actually put a small customs duty of 2.5 percent because prices were softening and we don't think domestic retail prices will go up," Chidambaram told Bloomberg TV in an interview on Monday.

"It is quite possible that (edible oil) prices soften further," he said.

In February, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association forecast a 20 percent jump in rapeseed output for 2012/13 based on a field survey after the oilseed crop entered its final maturity stage. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)