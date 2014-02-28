MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian rapeseed futures jumped about 2 percent on Friday to hit their highest level in nearly six weeks on concerns rains and hailstorm in the top producing states could hurt the crop.

The top rapeseed producing northwestern state of Rajasthan received heavy rainfall and hailstorms in last two days, hurting the crop that could be harvested from next month, dealers said.

At 0725 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.59 percent at 3,515 rupees ($56.68) per 100 kg, after rising to 3,527 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Jan. 20.

Industry has been expecting a rise in production of rapeseed based on higher acreage, but weather could spoil prospects of a good crop. ($1 = 62.0150 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)