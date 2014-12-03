* High temperature seen reducing oil content
* Rapeseed planting 5.6 pct down
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Dec 3 The world's biggest palm oil
producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, are set to benefit from an
imminent fall in rapeseed output in India, a top industry body
said on Wednesday.
"An incremental rise in overseas purchases due to a fall in
local rapeseed oil output would be bridged by rise in palm oil
imports," B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent
Extractors' Association, told Reuters.
India imports palm oils mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia.
In 2013/14, its palm oil imports fell for the first time in four
years.
Traders forecast India's rapeseed output could fall a tenth
in 2014/15 as farmers sowed the main winter oilseed crop on a
smaller area than the previous season because of poor soil
moisture in the main growing areas.
That could lead to higher imports of edible oils to India,
the world's leading buyer, in the current marketing year that
began in November and might support benchmark Malaysian palm oil
futures, which have dropped by a fifth this year.
Traders expect rapeseed output to drop to 7.0 million tonnes
in the 2014/15 crop year (July/June) from 7.4 million last year.
The planted area is forecast to drop by 6 percent to 6.7 million
hectares (16.6 million acres) from 7.1 million hectares.
Rapeseed oil supplies could fall by 11 percent to 2.4
million tonnes in 2014/15 from the previous year, when ample
monsoon rain helped the oilseed crop.
"Rapeseed output will depend on how the temperature prevails
in the next six to seven weeks," said Govindbhai G. Patel,
managing partner of G G Patel & Nikhil Research Co.
Rapeseed needs damp condition for sowing and this year's
poor monsoon in the northwest, including the main growing state
of Rajasthan, led to the fall in planted area.
Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of the Mumbai-based Sunvin
Group, said local rapeseed oil supplies could be fall by 300,000
tonnes in 2014/15.
India's edible oil imports rose for the third year in a row
to 11.6 million tonnes, estimated at $10 billion, in the year to
October due to a surge in soy and sunflower oils. But palm oil,
the main contributor to the edible oil import basket, fell for
the first time in four years.
India meets 60 percent of its 18-19 million tonnes of annual
edible oil demand through imports.
