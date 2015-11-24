NEW DELHI Nov 24 India's rapeseed output looks
likely to fall this year as poor soil moisture and higher
temperatures drag down the acreage planted, making higher
imports of expensive vegetable oils by the world's top buyer
inevitable, trade and industry officials say.
Planting of rapeseed, the main winter oilseed with the
highest oil content, began on a weak note due to higher than
normal temperatures in some key growing regions.
Growers now believe that the deterioration in the crop
condition is beyond redemption as rapeseed sowing has reached
its tail end.
"It is likely that the acreage may be down 10-15 percent
compared with last year . . ., " B.V. Mehta, executive director
of industry body the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA), told
Reuters.
According to government data, farmers have so far planted
rapeseed on 4.25 million hectares, down 21.4 percent, as the
first back to back drought in three decades has drained the soil
of precious moisture.
Last year India's rapeseed production dropped 23 percent to
5 million tonnes.
Mehta said a smaller area under the crop would definitely
cut output and raise imports of vegetable oils in the year
beginning November.
India's vegetable oil imports rose 23.6 percent to 14.61
million tonnes in the year to October, the fourth straight year
of record imports.
Vegetable oil imports are bound to go up next year, as India
needs an extra 1 million tonnes alone to feed new mouths and to
meet rising per capita consumption, Mehta said.
India, which spends about $10 billion a year on edible oils
imports, the third-biggest import item after crude oil and gold,
relies on overseas purchases of mainly palm oil from Malaysia
and Indonesia to meet its 18-19 million tonnes of domestic
demand.
It also imports tiny amounts of soyoil from Brazil and
Argentina.
Some farmers have decided to switch to pulses, or lentils,
from rapeseed to cash in on higher prices, indicating lower
output of the oilseed, Mehta said.
