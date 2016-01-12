NEW DELHI Jan 12 India has developed a new
variety of rapeseed as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
push to cut imports of vegetable oils, the country's
third-biggest import item after crude oil and gold.
The new rapeseed variety will have higher oil content and
lower erucic acid, a harmful compound, government-backed Indian
Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Indian farmers plant rapeseed in October-November, with
harvests from March.
A lag in sowing and the warmest winter in at least five
years could hit rapeseed output and reduce its oil yield,
farmers and traders said, pushing up vegetable oil imports.
India imported a record 14.61 million tonnes of vegetable
oils in the year to October 2015 and overseas purchases are set
to scale new peaks this year to make up for lower oilseed crops
and rising demand for the cooking fat.
