* Rapeseed area down 10.5 pct, output seen down 26 pct
* Soil moisture stress hits rapeseed maturity
* Vegoil imports to rise due to lower domestic supplies
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Feb 1 India's rapeseed output
is likely to drop by a quarter in the crop year ending June 30,
meaning that vegetable oil imports by the world's top buyer
could rise by about half a million tonnes in the import year
ending Oct. 31, trade officials said.
The expected drop in rapeseed production reflects a likely
decline in output in Rajasthan, the north Indian state that
produces about half of the country's output.
Lower plantings in the state have reduced India's total
rapeseed acreage by 10.5 percent to 6.5 million hectares in 2012
from previous year, federal farm ministry data shows.
"Rapeseed area missed target on dry weather conditions that
prevailed during start of the planting season in October," D.S.
Yadav, a director in Rajasthan's farm ministry, said on
Wednesday.
Traders said Indian rapeseed production could shrink by 26
percent to 5.7 million tonnes this year. Rapeseed output in
Rajasthan could fall by 16 percent to 2.7 million tonnes from
last year, they said.
"Lower rapeseed output will increase edible oil imports by
about 500,000 tonnes this year," said Deepak Kanda, president of
the Shri Ganganagar Oil Millers Association in Rajasthan.
Rapeseed, India's main winter oilseed crop, is planted in
October. A farm official told Reuters in November that output in
Rajasthan was unlikely to rise in 2012 due to dry conditions and
a preference by farmers to plant chickpeas.
Relatively high temperatures during the maturity stage also
reduced prospects for the highest oil-content oilseed crop.
"Absence of winter rains kept temperature on a higher side,
retarding maturity of the rapeseed crop," said S.K. Sharma, a
former official of the state's farm department.
Lower rapeseed production will boost edible oil imports as
the spending power of the country's one billion-plus people
grows. India already imports half of its annual cooking oil
needs, mainly palm oil, from Malaysia, Indonesia, along with a
small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
India's consumption of vegetable oils, around 95 percent of
which are edible oils, could rise to 18.5 million tonnes in
2011/12 ending September from 18.1 million tonnes in 2010/11,
Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World has forecast.
Vegetable oil imports fell last year after a gap of five
years due to higher local oilseed supplies, but a growing
population and higher incomes could send demand soaring next
year, Oil World said.
India imported 8.4 million tonnes of edible oils in 2010/11,
down 4.5 percent from the previous year.
If imports rise in 2011/12 because of lower rapeseed output,
that could push up Malaysia's benchmark palm oil futures prices
, which fell 17.5 percent in 2011.
(Editing by Ted Kerr)