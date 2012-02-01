* Rapeseed area down 10.5 pct, output seen down 26 pct

* Soil moisture stress hits rapeseed maturity

* Vegoil imports to rise due to lower domestic supplies

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 India's rapeseed output is likely to drop by a quarter in the crop year ending June 30, meaning that vegetable oil imports by the world's top buyer could rise by about half a million tonnes in the import year ending Oct. 31, trade officials said.

The expected drop in rapeseed production reflects a likely decline in output in Rajasthan, the north Indian state that produces about half of the country's output.

Lower plantings in the state have reduced India's total rapeseed acreage by 10.5 percent to 6.5 million hectares in 2012 from previous year, federal farm ministry data shows.

"Rapeseed area missed target on dry weather conditions that prevailed during start of the planting season in October," D.S. Yadav, a director in Rajasthan's farm ministry, said on Wednesday.

Traders said Indian rapeseed production could shrink by 26 percent to 5.7 million tonnes this year. Rapeseed output in Rajasthan could fall by 16 percent to 2.7 million tonnes from last year, they said.

"Lower rapeseed output will increase edible oil imports by about 500,000 tonnes this year," said Deepak Kanda, president of the Shri Ganganagar Oil Millers Association in Rajasthan.

Rapeseed, India's main winter oilseed crop, is planted in October. A farm official told Reuters in November that output in Rajasthan was unlikely to rise in 2012 due to dry conditions and a preference by farmers to plant chickpeas.

Relatively high temperatures during the maturity stage also reduced prospects for the highest oil-content oilseed crop.

"Absence of winter rains kept temperature on a higher side, retarding maturity of the rapeseed crop," said S.K. Sharma, a former official of the state's farm department.

Lower rapeseed production will boost edible oil imports as the spending power of the country's one billion-plus people grows. India already imports half of its annual cooking oil needs, mainly palm oil, from Malaysia, Indonesia, along with a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.

India's consumption of vegetable oils, around 95 percent of which are edible oils, could rise to 18.5 million tonnes in 2011/12 ending September from 18.1 million tonnes in 2010/11, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World has forecast.

Vegetable oil imports fell last year after a gap of five years due to higher local oilseed supplies, but a growing population and higher incomes could send demand soaring next year, Oil World said.

India imported 8.4 million tonnes of edible oils in 2010/11, down 4.5 percent from the previous year.

If imports rise in 2011/12 because of lower rapeseed output, that could push up Malaysia's benchmark palm oil futures prices , which fell 17.5 percent in 2011. (Editing by Ted Kerr)