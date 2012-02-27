NEW DELHI Feb 27 India's rapeseed output
is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on
lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on
Monday.
Reuters reported on Feb. 1 that the county could see a drop
in the rapeseed crop, meaning that vegetable oil imports by the
world's top buyer could rise by about a half a million tonnes in
the import year ending Oct. 31.
The drop could primarily be because of a decline in output
in Rajasthan, the western Indian state that produces about half
of the country's output.
Rajasthan is likely to harvest 2.9 million tonnes in 2012,
down 17.1 percent from the last year's output, the survey of the
Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed.
The country's rapeseed area dropped by 9.2 percent to 6.5
million hectares, it said, mainly due to unfavourable weather at
the beginning of the planting season.
Rapeseed, India's main winter oilseed crop, is planted in
October and harvested in February.
"Rapeseed planting was hit by warmer conditions that
prevailed at initial phase in October and November," said B.V.
Mehta, executive director of the Mumbai-based trade body.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by
Krittivas Mukherjee)