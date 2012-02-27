NEW DELHI Feb 27 India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on Monday.

Reuters reported on Feb. 1 that the county could see a drop in the rapeseed crop, meaning that vegetable oil imports by the world's top buyer could rise by about a half a million tonnes in the import year ending Oct. 31.

The drop could primarily be because of a decline in output in Rajasthan, the western Indian state that produces about half of the country's output.

Rajasthan is likely to harvest 2.9 million tonnes in 2012, down 17.1 percent from the last year's output, the survey of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed.

The country's rapeseed area dropped by 9.2 percent to 6.5 million hectares, it said, mainly due to unfavourable weather at the beginning of the planting season.

Rapeseed, India's main winter oilseed crop, is planted in October and harvested in February.

"Rapeseed planting was hit by warmer conditions that prevailed at initial phase in October and November," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Mumbai-based trade body. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)