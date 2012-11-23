* Rapeseed planting to continue until mid-December

* Jan-Feb weather conditions hold key to output

* Expected extra rapeseed oil can mitigate rising vegoil demand

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Nov 23 India's rapeseed output could rise 8.3 percent in 2013 as high prices spur farmers to plant more of the crop, traders said, and that could mean more oil to soften the impact of rising demand in the world's biggest importer of cooking oils.

Indian farmers have so far planted the highest oil-yielding oilseed crop over a quarter of the expected area but despite slow progress, the acreage sown could rise about 5 percent to 6.8 million hectares, traders added. That could push output up to 6.5 million tonnes.

Rapeseed planting usually starts from October in the world's fourth biggest producer after the European Union, Canada and China. Harvest of the main winter season oilseed crop takes place from February.

India grew rapeseed over 6.5 million hectares in the last crop year that ended in June with its western desert state of Rajasthan, the main producer, providing 37 percent of total coverage and about half of total rapeseed output.

"Sowing of rapeseed has been delayed this year due to the late harvest of the guar crop," said Deepak Kanda, president of the Shri Ganganagar Oil Millers Association in Rajasthan.

Guar, a summer oilseed crop grown in the rapeseed belt of India, is used as a lubricant in shale oil and gas drilling where demand has soared. India is the world's top producer and exporter of guar gum and supplies 80 percent of global demand.

Indian farmers are seeing better returns for rapeseed now, with prices quoted in Rajasthan at 42,200 rupees ($760) per tonne, up 39 percent from the previous year.

At the start of the planting season, rapeseed prices were about 12 percent higher than a year ago.

Kanda said the final phase of rapeseed planting would spill into next month. "Sowing will be over by the first half of next month," he added.

Not all agree with the optimism over output at this stage, as rapeseed is a temperature-sensitive oilseed crop.

"I will still wait to see how the crop matures in December and January as the temperature during the maturity stage holds the key to output," said Govindbhai G. Patel, managing partner of G G Patel & Nikhil Research Co.

The size of the rapeseed crop is crucial for India's total edible oil demand of 16 million to 17 million tonnes a year, which is growing 3 to 4 percent a year. The oil extracted from the rapeseed crop meets 12 to 13 percent of total consumption.

Traders forecast 2.3 million tonnes of rapeseed oil supply in 2012/13, up 9.5 percent from 2011/12 and filling about 40 percent of incremental demand.

India's vegetable oil year runs from November to the following October.

"Rapeseed oil supplies could be about 200,000 tonnes more in comparison to last year," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of the Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.

Annual incremental demand for cooking oils in Asia's third-largest economy is likely to grow by about half a million tonnes as the population expands at the rate of about 19 million people a year and its middle class becomes increasingly wealthy.

India's vegetable oil imports hit a record of 10.2 million tonnes in the year to October, up 17.2 percent from the previous year, primarily on a surge in refined palmolein imports from Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer.

It buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and also a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. [$1 = 55.225 rupees] (Editing by Jo Winterbottom)