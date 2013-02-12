NEW DELHI Feb 12 India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth to 7.1 million tonnes in 2013, a trade body survey showed on Tuesday, as favourable weather conditions in northwest India helped the maturity of the oilseed crop.

Rajasthan state, the main producer, is likely to harvest 3.4 million tonnes in 2013, up 24 percent from last year, the survey by the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed.

Increased output of the highest-yielding oil seed crop could ensure more domestic supplies to help soften the impact of rising demand in the world's biggest importer of cooking oils. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)