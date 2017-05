NEW DELHI, March 16 India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 12 percent from a year ago to 5.74 million tonnes in 2014/15, the latest update from Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), an industry body, showed on Monday.

A lower output of the highest oil-producing crop may push up cooking oil imports of the world's top buyer to a record level for the fourth year in a row.

Farmers in the world's third-biggest producer after China and Canada plant rapeseed crop during October-November, while harvest starts from March. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Malini Menon)