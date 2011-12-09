NEW DELHI Dec 9 India's state-run rare earths monopoly is close to sealing a deal to supply 6,000 tonnes a year to Japanese Toyota Tsusho Corp (8015.T) for its new processing factory in southern India, government sources said on Friday.

Global trading houses are scrambling to secure new sources of rare earths -- vital for making auto parts and high-tech products -- after dominant producer China repeatedly cut exports, sending prices soaring.

Toyota's plant in the Andhra Pradesh state will manufacture rare earths from by-products of the process of extracting uranium and thorium fuel from monazite minerals at Indian Rare Earth Ltd (IREL), a unit of the Nuclear Power Corp of India.

Toyota Tsusho Corp is part of Toyota Motor Corp.

"We are expecting to close the deal in one to two months. Talks are on the last leg," an Indian government source involved in the negotiations said.

"We will supply 6,000 tonnes of rare earths chloride to them. We are finalising the pricing and other details."

The source said supplies for the Toyota factory will come from IREL's new 5,000-tonne processing unit in the eastern Orissa state which will be commissioned in March.

The 1.4 billion rupees ($31.9 million) plant will produce about four percent of the global rare earth oxide equivalent requirements and there are plans for expansion in 2013-14.

About 5,000 tonnes of rare earth oxide equivalent produces some 11,000 tonnes of rare earth chloride, a major part of which will be supplied to Toyota.

Negotiations over the deal have lasted over a year, and a second government source said several issues related to competition had to be tackled.

"As rare earths prices zoomed it attracted many private companies which want to set up processing facilities and want supplies from us," the source said.

"There are 15-20 companies interested in supplies from us. We have to ensure no competition clauses are broken because of our deal with Toyota."

Toyota officials were not immediately available for comment.

India stopped producing rare earths in 2004 in the face of cheaper supplies from China, but it now has the technology to compete with the world's biggest supplier.

World demand for the 17 rare earth metals was estimated at about 135,000 tonnes in 2010, with global production around 125,000 tonnes annually.

Japan is a major consumer and it is trying to agree a civilian nuclear deal with India which will allow Delhi to use Japanese technology and investment to develop its nuclear power sector. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)