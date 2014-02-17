MUMBAI Feb 17 The Reserve Bank of India's decision to raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points in January went against the majority of the external members of an advisory committee who wanted rates held, minutes released by the central bank showed on Monday.

The committee consists of seven external members, apart from the governor and the four deputy governors. The governor has the final say.

At the time, the bank said it had taken the unexpected decision to raise rates to dampen inflation, saying it would be better prepared to deal with the risk of major capital outflows roiling emerging economies. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)