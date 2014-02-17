(Updates with details, background)
MUMBAI Feb 17 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan's surprise decision to raise interest rates last
month was opposed by most external members of an advisory
committee, minutes released on Monday showed.
India's central bank hiked its key interest rate by 25 basis
points to 8 percent on Jan. 28, saying it would dampen inflation
and leave it better prepared to deal with the risk of major
capital outflows as the U.S. Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus.
Minutes released by the central bank showed a majority of
the seven external members of a panel that advises on monetary
policy suggested that rates should be held steady. The panel
also comprises the RBI's four deputy governors and the governor,
who has the final say.
Four of the six external members of the RBI's technical
advisory committee (TAC) who attended the meeting on January 20
suggested no change in the repo rate, while two recommended a
rate hike by 25 basis points.
Committee members advocating a hike believed that "since CPI
(consumer price) inflation excluding food and fuel is flat, and
WPI (wholesale price) inflation excluding food and fuel has gone
up, the Reserve Bank should raise the repo rate to be consistent
with its guidance," the minutes said.
The members were of the view that the Fed's tapering of its
huge monetary stimulus programme was a major source of risk,
despite diminished uncertainties, and that any further
deceleration in growth could trigger more capital outflows.
"RBI should closely monitor the real effective exchange rate
and build up reserves further for crisis-proofing," the minutes
said. Most members expressed concern about elevated inflation
expectations, however, adding they expected headline inflation
would come down further if food prices continued to decline.
Political uncertainty in the near-term was seen as the
dominant factor constraining monetary policy. India is due to
hold national elections by May.
The 12-member panel, which meets before every quarterly
monetary policy review, is advisory in nature and has no voting
powers. The central bank started releasing minutes of its
meetings from February 2011.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Catherine Evans)