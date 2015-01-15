NEW DELHI Jan 15 The Indian finance ministry welcomed an inter-meeting rate cut by Reserve Bank of India on Thursday, saying it reflected easing inflation concerns and vindicated the government's efforts to achieve economic growth without inflation.

Deputy Finance Minister Jayant Sinha also told Reuters that the quarter-point rate cut would mark an "inflection point" after a period of high interest rates. (Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)